(File photo)

(File photo)

2 Alberta students dead, 3 in serious condition after single-vehicle car crash

RCMP continue to investigate fatal collision that took place October 8

A single-vehicle collision has left two dead on Friday (Oct. 8) night.

The crash happened at Highway 814 and Township Road 475, north of Wetaskiwin.

All five people in the vehicle were Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools students. The remaining three students were taken by STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton-area hospital in serious but stable condition.

On Saturday, the school district released a statement on their website about the accident and confirmed that the two people who died were Grade 12 students at Wetaskiwin Composite High School.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community,” the district said.

“This loss will raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school division, especially for our students. We are saddened by the loss of two students to our community and our condolences go out to our impacted families.”

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is still ongoing. The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

More to come…


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberta

Previous story
Prime minister marks start of Thanksgiving holiday by meeting Afghan refugee family
Next story
Alberta Health Services says advisory group notes problems with ivermectin studies

Just Posted

The new playground space for Wildflower School students utilizes donated and natural building materials. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Wildflower School students in Creston enjoy new playground built from recycled, natural materials

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)
Thanksgiving snowfall warning could bring up to 15cm for highways in B.C.’s Interior

Highway 5, 61 kilometres south of Merritt looking north (elevation 1,193 metres) Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. (DriveBC image)
Special weather statement in effect for B.C. Interior over long weekend

This October is National Library Month. Stop by our local library to leave a message of support for the staff. (Courtesy of the Creston Valley Public Library)
Lit: Celebrate Library Workers This October