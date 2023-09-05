Photo: Trail Times

18 cases in COVID outbreak at Trail hospital

Interior Health reports 11 staff members have come down with the virus, and seven patients

Interior Health has confirmed a COVID outbreak was declared Aug. 29 on the surgical floor of the Trail hospital.

According to the health authority’s Tuesday (Sept. 5) report, there are 18 cases in total, 11 are staff and seven are patients.

There is one reported death. However, Interior Health says it’s important to note that more information and review is needed to determine if the death was attributed to an outbreak or other reasons.

“These reviews can take some time to complete, which is one of the reasons why the numbers might change a bit over time,” the spokesperson said.

Interior Health says control measures are in place, which include, but are not limited to, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, strengthening use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and allowing essential visitors only on the surgical unit.

Two outbreaks at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital were reported last year, both in the medical wing of the third floor.

From May to June 2022, Interior Health reported 15 COVID cases at the hospital, and one death. In November, seven COVID cases were reported, and no deaths.

Read more: #Local News


