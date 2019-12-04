Advance file.

130 riders participated in the inaugural Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo

Council received a delegation from Vern Gorham manager, of the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of the Creston-Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo (previously known as Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo) steering committee at the regular town council meeting on Nov.23.

Gorham began his presentation by thanking the Town of Creston for its sponsorship of the event. A total of 130 riders participated in the inaugural Gran Fondo on Sept. 21.

“In an after race survey 65 riders responded riders indicating they would very likely or somewhat likely participate in future gran fondos,” said Gorham.

The projected revenue for the 2019 Gran Fondo was $23,500, however, after expenses and a 50 per cent split with community partner Creston Rotary Club revenue was $4,061.

The Creston-Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo steering committee projects the 2020 Gran Fondo to have revenue of $9,380.50. A complete break down of the budget can be found at https://bit.ly/2DEfnZc.

Changes for the 2020 Gran Fondo include a new location for the start/finish line and more prominent usage of the Creston and District Community Complex.

“Cyclists were enthused to be here in our beautiful valley if each person who participated came back and brought one person with them, we would be over 250 riders without even advertising,” said Gorham. “We firmly believe that we will have over 250 participants in 2020, and within a short time, we will be at to reach our goal of 500 cyclists for future events.”

Gorham ended the presentation by extending an invitation to the Town of Creston to increase its sponsorship from a gold sponsorship of $2500 to a platinum sponsorship of $5000.

In other town news:

• Council approved a $1000 donation from the mayor’s discretionary fund to the Creston Ministerial Association for the 2019 Christmas Hamper Program.

• Council approved a $500 donation from the town’s discretionary fund to the Prince Charles Secondary School senior boys volleyball team to attend the provincial championships in Langley.

• Council approved a $500 donation from the town’s discretionary fund to the Prince Charles Secondary School senior girls volleyball team to attend the provincial championships in Langley.

• Council approved a $1000 donation from the town’s discretionary fund for the Creston Valley Gleaners Society.

Previous story
Canada home to 6.5 million people with one or more disability

Just Posted

Creston Tim Hortons donates $2,255.95 to Tuck Shop

For the ninth year, Tim Hortons Creston has donated 100 per cent… Continue reading

Police respond to 44 calls for assistance

Police received 44 calls for assistance from Nov. 26-Dec.3, Staff Sgt. Ryan… Continue reading

LETTER: Reflections on democracy and community from former Green party candidate

Abra Brynne ran in the 2019 federal election to be Kootenay-Columbia’s MP

MLA Michelle Mungall hosts roundtable on environmental protection with Minister of Environment and local organizations

About a dozen representatives of local environmental organizations met with Hon. George… Continue reading

Creston Fire Rescue responds to seven calls

The Creston Fire Rescue responded to seven calls from Nov. 18-Dec. 2… Continue reading

VIDEO: $50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

Canada home to 6.5 million people with one or more disability

Women are more likely than men to be living with disability

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Two arrested after shots fired in North Okanagan

Highway 97 re-opens after a six-hour closure due to a police incident near Falkland

B.C.’s 500th lung tranplant, from Okanagan, delivers thanks

Judi Mori joins Operation Popcorn in Vancouver

Most Read