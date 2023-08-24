Damage from the McDougall Creek Wildfire. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Damage from the McDougall Creek Wildfire. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters lose their homes to McDougall Creek wildfire

‘This fire continues to be a nightmare’

Wilson’s Landing Fire Chief Paul Zydowicz says the McDougall Creek Wildfire continues to be a ‘nightmare.’

“We thought the White Rock Lake wildfire (2021) was the worst we had ever seen, it pales in comparison to this fire.’

Zydowicz says 13 of his firefighters have lost their homes to the McDougall Creek fire.

Those who have lost their homes or sustained property damage are now to access information on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) website. The site was offline briefly yesterday due to high demand.

“I want to express my condolences to each and every person who lost their homes. As a regional community, we are there with you,” adds Loyal Wooldridge, Regional District Okanagan (RDCO) chair.

Wooldridge asked for patience as firefighters, emergency responders, EOC staff and emergency support services volunteers continue the work and recovery efforts that are still needed.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund addressed a question that many residents have been asking; ‘when do we get to go home?’

“I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you that,” he says. We need to make sure those areas are safe.”

More wildfire evacuation downgrades are coming over the next few days for Central Okanagan residents.

More to come.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: McDougall Creek wildfire damage in West Kelowna

READ MORE: ‘In my blood to fight’: Shuswap residents tell why they defy fire evacuation

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of West KelownaKelownaLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mercenary chief presumed dead in plane crash seen as Putin breaks silence

Just Posted

Trail council agreed to a one-term for BC Housing to relocate the downtown shelter to this Riverside Avenue property. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail council approves 1-year permit for Riverside Avenue shelter

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir in 1968 are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
Arrow Lakes water levels continue to drop

Ymir Backcountry Lodge, which operates in the mountains south of Nelson, has been ordered to cease operations by the forest ministry. Photo: Backcountryskilodge.ca
Backcountry ski lodge near Nelson ordered to close

Boundary District Hospital’s emergency room closed its doors on Saturday, Aug. 19, from midnight to 8 a.m. because there was no physician available. File photo
Doctor shortage forces Grand Forks hospital to temporarily close ER