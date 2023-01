The third floor of the Nelson hospital has been closed to visitors

A COVID-19 outbreak has closed the third floor of Kootenay Lake Hospital to visitors.

Interior Health confirmed Wednesday that 11 patients have been infected since the outbreak was declared on Sunday.

Non-essential visitors won’t be allowed to visit the floor for the duration of the outbreak.

COVID-19