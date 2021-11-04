101-year-old veteran raises $7,000 for Creston Valley Community Services

Chuck Page is still asking for donations up to Remembrance Day

Veteran Chuck Page, who is a new resident of Creston and 101-years-young, has been keeping busy fundraising with his family.

For his birthday in August, Page started a campaign to raise 101 donations or $10,000 for Valley Community Services.

“He’s had lots of great support from friends, family, and the community,” said his daughter Nancy DeVuono.

“So far, he has reached about 70 per cent of his goal with $7,000.”

He has no stranger to giving back to the community. Last year for his 100th birthday, he raised $23,000 for a local rehabilitation hospital in his hometown of St. Catharines, Ont. by walking 100 laps around his townhouse complex.

When he made the move to Creston last year to be closer to family, Page was eager to get involved with his new community and fundraise for another good cause.

“There’s never enough money to go around,” he said, adding that he has much loftier goals he’d like to reach. But that’s all for another day.

All of the funds raised through his campaign will go directly towards the programs available at Valley Community Services, which is a local non-profit that services residents in the Creston area. Some of their programs include counselling and supports for families, children, and seniors.

For himself, Page has been enjoying the activities through the Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors (TAPS), which is part of Valley Community Services. After a hiatus through the pandemic, some of their opportunities to socialize in person have returned, including coffee time on Wednesday afternoons.

To donate to Chuck Page’s 101st birthday campaign, visit valley.services and click on the donation link at the top of the page. It will remain active through Remembrance Day until the end of November. All donations are tax deductible.

