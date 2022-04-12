1 person dead after tree falls on car during rush hour in south Vancouver

A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)
A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)

One person has died after a tree fell onto a vehicle roof in south Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon (April 12).

The incident happened westbound on Marine Way and River District Crossing during rush hour, or around 5:30 p.m.

According to a witness, the sole occupant of a green Honda car with an Alberta licence plate died at the scene.

A second vehicle was also damaged, but both occupants in the white crossover were not injured.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SCIENCE: What do we know about ‘stealth omicron’ so far?
Next story
Missing notes: The traumatic family history of Nelson classical pianist Daryl Verville

Just Posted

The Creston RCMP have addressed reports of an assault circulating on social media. (Stock Photo)
Creston RCMP address alleged assault behind grocery store amid social media posts

The B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of the province’s position that maintaining ownership of the railway line was in the public interest. (File photo)
Kootenay couple loses use of farmland near B.C. owned railway

Nelson’s Daryl Verville is a classic pianist and author. His father’s childhood in a residential school led to decades of trauma in the Verville family. Photo: Tyler Harper
Missing notes: The traumatic family history of Nelson classical pianist Daryl Verville

You can only pick one… (From Tia Wayling)
Rec Perspectives: From the Trenches of Parenting