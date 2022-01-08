Abbotsford Police were at Peardonville Park (southwest corner of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads) on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 where a man was found with stab wounds. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

UPDATE w/PHOTOS: 1 man dead following early-morning stabbing in Abbotsford

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating after a man died following an early-morning stabbing in Abbotsford on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Abbotsford Police found the 41-year-old man with stab wounds at Peardonville Park shortly after 2 a.m. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Police had the small park, which is located at the southwest corner of Peardonville and Clearbrook roads, taped off that morning as they investigated.

They said they believe it was targeted.

“We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, the initial investigation suggests this to be a targeted incident. No suspect(s) have been identified or arrested at this time,” said media relations officer Const. Angela Galos.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit handed the investigation over to IHIT.

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448. The AbbyPD file number is 2022-884.

