1 in 3 young Canadians have given up on owning a home: poll

Data released Monday says 36% of adults younger than 40 have given up on home ownership entirely

Canadians have been abandoning their dreams of ever owning a home amid a rise in real estate costs countrywide.

Data released Monday says 36 per cent of adults younger than 40 have given up. The Royal Bank of Canada surveyed 2,000 Canadians ages 18 and older.

Of them, 62 per cent expect the majority of prospective buyers will be priced out of the real estate market within the next decade.

“The last year has created both challenges and opportunities for homebuyers,” said RBC home equity financing specialist Amit Sahasrabudhe.

“Many Canadians have been taking advantage of reduced spending over the year to build up their savings and get closer to making their dream of owning a home a reality.”

READ MORE: Double-digit price growth as Metro Vancouver sets all-time real estate sales record

Fourty-four per cent of those surveyed have been able to save more for a home. Of those likely to purchase within the next two years, 60 per cent are putting away an average of $789 per month.

The jump to buy is fuelled by a concern that homes will become less affordable and interest rates will climb, according to the poll.

Sahasrabudhe recommends prospective homebuyers put their finances through “a stress test” to see if they “can continue to carry the cost of owning a home if interest rates increase.”

The average price of a house in Canada was $678,091, according to Canadian Real Estate Association’s February estimate.

Nearly half of Canadians surveyed said their budget is less than $500,000.


Most Read