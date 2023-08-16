Missing person Stephanie Patterson was found dead in a rural part of Mission on Aug. 15. (Lauren Collins/Special to The News)

Missing person Stephanie Patterson was found dead in a rural part of Mission on Aug. 15. (Lauren Collins/Special to The News)

UPDATE: Missing Coquitlam woman found dead in Mission

Stephanie Patterson had been reported missing on Aug. 11

The search for a missing Coquitlam woman has been called off, as 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson has been found dead in a rural area of Mission.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Coquitlam RCMP reported that they had arrested a 57-year-old suspect in connection to the case, but didn’t reveal any further details.

Missing Coquitlam woman case

Hall had also been reported missing alongside Patterson, and it was Hall’s truck that was believed to have transported the two individuals away from Meadow Vale Shopping Centre when they went missing on Friday, Aug. 11.

Missing Coquitlam man and woman last seen in Pitt Meadows

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), the body of Patterson was found on Aug. 15, located by members of the community.

IHIT media relations officer Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said that he couldn’t release information about how Patterson knew the suspect, or when charges will be approved.

