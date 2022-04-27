(File photo)

(File photo)

Washington woman rescued after falling into outhouse toilet trying to get phone

Fire crews called in to assist with smelly situation

A woman who accidentally dropped her cellphone into the hole of an outhouse in a national forest and fell in while trying to retrieve it had to be rescued by firefighters in Washington state.

Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly said the woman, who was at the top of Mount Walker in the Olympic National Forest northwest of Seattle, had been using her phone when it fell into the toilet on Tuesday, The Kitsap Sun reported.

Manly said she disassembled the toilet seat and used dog leashes to try and get the phone and eventually used the leashes to tie herself off as she reached for it. That effort failed and she fell into the toilet headfirst.

“They didn’t work very well and in she went,” Manly said.

The woman was alone and tried to get out for 10 to 15 minutes. Reunited with her phone, she called 911, Manly said.

Responding firefighters passed her blocks to stand on to reach a harness, which they used to pull her out of the vault. The Brinnon Fire Department said the woman said she was uninjured.

She was washed down and “strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave,” the department said.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years, and that was a first,” Manly said.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

State of WashingtonUSA

Previous story
Lost for decades, Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ up for sale

Just Posted

Summit Creek Bridge is now under construction. (Photo courtesy Google Maps)
Summit Creek Bridge near Creston under construction

With the three RCMP detachments teaming up — Trail and Greater District, Salmo, and Castlegar — the man is facing seven criminal charges. Photo: Trail Times file
Castlegar man in custody after alleged gas station robbery, flight from police

Nelson’s Charlie Bunce, age 95, is seen here doing volunteer work for the Nelson Electric Tramway Society. The average age of the West Kootenay population is slightly older than it was in 2016, according to the latest Census. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
2021 Census: Age of West Kootenay residents older than provincial, national averages

Ron Wilson snapped this photo of a coyote during a bike ride down Hanna Creek Road (Thunder Road) on Saturday. This is the coyote that never chased the cyclists. Wilson is giving hikers/cyclists a heads up that there may be a den in this particular area so anyone going down the road should use caution. Photo: Ron Wilson
Close call with coyote has West Kootenay cyclist warning others