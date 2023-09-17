<div>Members of Parliament will return to their seats in the House of Commons tomorrow as the governing Liberals lay out major new housing and cost-of-living initiatives hoping to end the beating their party is taking in the polls. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</div>

Members of Parliament will return to their seats in the House of Commons tomorrow as the governing Liberals lay out major new housing and cost-of-living initiatives hoping to end the beating their party is taking in the polls. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Parliament resuming with focus on cost of living, housing fixes

Heads of grocery store chains set to appear Monday to discuss food inflation

Members of Parliament will return to their seats in the House of Commons on Monday as the governing Liberals lay out major new housing and cost-of-living initiatives.

The Liberals are hoping to end the beating their party is taking in the polls, promising to kick-start a rental housing construction boom by taking the GST off the building cost of new rental units.

They are also summoning the heads of the country’s biggest grocery chains to Ottawa Monday to find a way to ease food inflation.

But Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the affordability angst and housing shortage in Canada are both the fault of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the first place.

He intends to introduce housing legislation this week which would also eliminate the GST from new rental builds and withhold federal housing dollars from cities that don’t increase their annual housing starts.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Conservatives have nothing substantial to offer beyond simple slogans that play up anger at the expense of hope.

The Canadian Press

HousingParliament

Love The Creston Valley Advance?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence

Just Posted

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

The roof of the Salmo Hotel caught fire Friday afternoon. Salmo RCMP say the fire is now out and no one was injured, although the building has sustained significant damage. Photo: Submitted
UPDATED: Fire destroys roof of Salmo Hotel

City council approved a temporary use permit to allow Southfield Real Estate, Ltd. to crush material on property it owns on Donaldson Drive for future development, but extended it to compensate for shorter work days. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks City Council approves crushing permit for land development

Host Melanie Rheault displays some of Red Bird’s award winning wine. Keith Powell photo
Red Bird’s new tasting room is a dream come true