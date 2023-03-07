Fire officials rescue an injured person from the debris of a commercial building after an explosion, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh's capital has killed at least 14 people and injured dozens. Officials say the explosion occurred in a busy commercial area of Dhaka. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)

Bangladesh building explosion kills at least 14 scores hurt

An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh’s capital on Tuesday killed at least 14 people and injured dozens, officials said.

The explosion occurred in Gulistan, a busy commercial area of Dhaka, but details could not immediately be determined, fire department official Rashed bin Khaled said by phone.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Khaled said at least 11 fire department teams were working at the scene of the explosion.

Bacchu Mia, a police official at the state-run Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said more than 50 people were taken there for treatment, and at least 14 of them were dead.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bomb threatsBreaking NewsNews

 

Fire officials carry a body of a victim after an explosion, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh's capital has killed at least 14 people and injured dozens. Officials say the explosion occurred in a busy commercial area of Dhaka. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024
Next story
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive

Just Posted

All cadets from the competition: (Back) Linnea Lawder, Brooklynn Aikman, Shannon Mounsey, Gwen Meyers, Christian Faragher, Justice Ward, , Isabelle Henderson and Claire Lawder; (Front) Ryland Dupuis, Brandon Brook, Ryden Wahl. Photos: Submitted
West Kootenay cadets show their marksmanship skills

Forest at the Argenta-Johnsons Landing Face, with Kootenay Lake in the distance. Photo: Wilderness Committee
Watchdog reprimands logging company for large clearcut near Argenta

Hammer Head Equities applications for permits to remove trees on private property were denied by Rossland council in August 2021. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rossland council will not appeal court’s decision in favour of developer

Kurtis’ No Frills staff is ready to launch the sixth annual daisy campaign on Thursday (March 9), a fundraiser that benefits patients receiving cancer care at the hospital in Trail. L-R: Tyrone Siebert and store owner Kurtis MacGillivray. Photo: Submitted
Daisies cut and ready for 6th annual Kootenay Boundary cancer care fundraiser