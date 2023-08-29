The lawyer for a a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February says his client has been sentenced to two years in prison. Raouf Farrah, who was born in Algeria but came to Canada as a teenager, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 8 in the city of Constantine. Farrah appears in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Farrah family *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The lawyer for a a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February says his client has been sentenced to two years in prison. Raouf Farrah, who was born in Algeria but came to Canada as a teenager, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 8 in the city of Constantine. Farrah appears in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Farrah family *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Algeria jails Canadian researcher for ‘publishing secret information’

Raouf Farrah works for an international anti-crime non-governmental organization

The lawyer for a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February says his client has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Raouf Farrah, who studies migration and criminal economies for an international anti-crime non-governmental organization, had been charged with publishing secret information and being paid to commit offences against public order.

His father, Sebti Farrah, a Montreal-area resident, received a one-year suspended sentence from the same court in the eastern Algerian city of Constantine.

Farrah’s lawyer, Kouceila Zerguine, says he plans to appeal the verdict.

Human Rights Watch has said Farrah’s arrest came amid a larger crackdown against Algeria’s pro-democracy movement and that anyone working for an NGO that isn’t perfectly aligned with government positions is at risk of arrest.

Farrah was born in Algeria but moved to Canada when he was 18.

READ ALSO:

AlgeriaFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s agriculture industry at forefront of climate change reality
Next story
Yellowknife wildfire held, plans underway for evacuation lift

Just Posted

Northern pike taken from Columbia River near Robson. Trail Times file photo
Columbia River invasive species fishout taking place Aug. 26 – Sept. 4

Wendy Price, owner of WP Performance Horses in Grand Forks, says the heavy wildfire smoke put a damper on training and exercise, but the animals haven’t suffered any smoke-related illnesses. Photo: Karen McKinley
Animals fared well through thick wildfire smoke: Grand Forks vet, producers

A coroner’s inquest into the death of Waylon Edey is taking place at the Nelson Law Courts. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Coroner’s inquest into fatal Castlegar police shooting begins

Lumber company representatives want the Regional District of Central Kootenay to lobby for them at the Union of BC Municipalities conference. File photo
RDCK asked to advocate for West Kootenay sawmills