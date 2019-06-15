Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Sascia S. of Langley

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Sascia S. from Langley. Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readerstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Sascia S. from Langley:

I feel honoured to be a part of Mrs. BC because their values align with my own. I celebrate women and girls from all backgrounds. Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and it starts from within.

My passion is to encourage youth and inspire them to pursue their dreams, no matter how small or big. I believe that when you set your mind upon a goal, you can and will achieve it!

Growing up, I loved being active, participating in volleyball, cheerleading, and track and field. I have worked in the modelling and film industry and have met such amazing young people where I encouraged them to stay positive and to pursue their dreams.

Today, I work with my husband in communications, serving our community. I enjoy many activities such as dancing, hiking and writing.

Being Danish and Bermudian, I celebrate the unique cultures that are represented here in BC. I serve on the music team at my church, and in an outreach gospel choir. Music is my passion and it fosters unity.

Each day, I strive to serve others and to be a positive role model so that we may all live in a better, more unified world.

To vote for Sascia, click here

To visit Sascia’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Laura L. of Vancouver

Just Posted

Lightning strikes cause fire in the Creston Valley

Two fires were located on Uri Road in Wynndel.

Castlegar mayor releases FCM itinerary

Bruno Tassone delivers promised report on activities at Quebec City municipal conference

Walk a mile in her shoes comes to Creston

AM Event Coordination has teamed up with Save-On-Foods and Kootenai Community Centre… Continue reading

LETTER: Fair Oaks Farms Animal Abuse

As a dairy farmer and beef producer, I saw red and felt anger inside of me that I have not felt in many years.

West Kootenay afternoon storms spark fires

Lots of thunder and lightning, and little rain, as system moves through region

VIDEO: First Nations, developer call for return and protection of sacred B.C. burial site

Dozens of First Nations leaders gather on grassy plateau to call on action by provincial government

Teen stabbed after end-of-night limo dispute in downtown Vancouver

A young man, 19, is in serious condition following a dispute between two groups

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

Three Albertans land ‘monster’ sturgeon in B.C.’s Fraser River

For angler who landed the exceptionally large sturgeon it was an ‘incredible dream come true’

Most Read