Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Mikayla T. of Abbotsford

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Mikayla T. from Abbotsford Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Mikayla T. of Abbotsford:

Living in today’s society, there is so much judgment and criticism. I personally have fallen victim to believing that I wasn’t enough. I had a difficult time accepting myself for who I am. This has driven me to encourage young women to learn to appreciate themselves, and to embrace their individuality and uniqueness that makes them who they are.

This is why I entered Miss BC. To be an example to young women on how accepting who you are can take you where you want to be, and, to be able to share my own journey with them to encourage them. Something that makes me unique is my adventurous spirit and my heart for people. My typical days off usually include hiking up in our Beautiful BC mountains or simply picking up friends and going for a road trip.

A quote that inspires me is: “You may forget what a person looks like, what they said, or what they did, but you will never forget how they made you feel.” – Author Unknown. I’ve never read a quote that felt so real. I try to live by this quote as closely as possible. It’s a reminder to me how important it is to treat others with kindness and respect and that how you’ve made them feel has a long lasting impact.

To vote for Mikayla, click here

To visit Mikayla’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants:Ysabelle T. of North Vancouver

Just Posted

Castlegar mayor releases FCM itinerary

Bruno Tassone delivers promised report on activities at Quebec City municipal conference

Walk a mile in her shoes comes to Creston

AM Event Coordination has teamed up with Save-On-Foods and Kootenai Community Centre… Continue reading

LETTER: Fair Oaks Farms Animal Abuse

As a dairy farmer and beef producer, I saw red and felt anger inside of me that I have not felt in many years.

West Kootenay afternoon storms spark fires

Lots of thunder and lightning, and little rain, as system moves through region

Garden tour supporting PAWS

Gertie and Barrie Brown love their dog, Barney Brown. So much so… Continue reading

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study

It’s possible the impact of cannabis may increase if legalization means more people drive after using it

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Most Read