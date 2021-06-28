Welcome Home: Exciting changes come to Kokanee Ford

New digs for parts and service, and a familiar face at the service desk

Rod Zorn was born and raised in Creston and is thrilled to be back as the new service manager Kokanee Ford.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

It’s an adage that certainly rings true at Creston’s Kokanee Ford these days!

The dealership is putting the finishing touches on a renovation that’s created a more user-friendly layout for staff and customers alike. And while clients have grown used to seeing partner and general manager Garret Huscroft behind the service desk, these days, there’s another familiar face at the counter.

But first, the renovation

Stage 1 of the renos has united the Parts and Service departments at the rear of the building, for a more seamless customer experience, Garret says. Everything you need after purchasing your vehicle is in one easy-to-access location, with all the experts close at hand.

Coming next is a modern refurbishment to the sales floor, along with several new offices, offering more space for the team to meet with clients and suppliers.

Now, back to the service desk

Longtime Creston residents will remember Rod Zorn, born and raised in the area. In fact, the new service manager recalls buying a few of his early vehicles from Kokanee Ford, so when he learned about the opportunity to return home from Nakusp to be closer to family, he jumped at the chance.

“I think the universe has a way of falling into place,” Huscroft says. “Half the people who come in remember Rod – it’s a big plus to have a familiar face back there.”

Rod brings with him extensive experience in business and customer service generally, and in the parts and service field specifically.

“It’s just great being back. I love that it’s a small community – people are coming in that I haven’t seen for 30 years,” says Rod, who also enjoys hunting, fishing and other outdoor adventures throughout the Kootenays.

At the dealership, Rod appreciates the supportive team helping him settle in. “I’ve been in the automotive business for about 13 years, working in parts and service, so it’s a great fit,” he says.

“Kokanee Ford has such a great reputation and my co-workers bend over backwards for their customers. I’m very happy to be here.”

Visit Garret, Rod and the Kokanee Ford team today at 1241 Northwest Blvd, where this summer, you can even test drive the long-awaited new full-size Bronco, expected to hit the lot in a few weeks, Garret says. Following the earlier launch of the Bronco Sport, the buzz today is turned toward the new full-size model.

Learn more at kokaneeford.com or call 855-628-0129. Book your service appointment online or call 855-660-2336.

Automotive