How to access local mental health and wellness supports with a single phone number

Interior Health’s 310-MHSU number connects callers directly to the closest mental health and substance use centre in their community.

Wildfires, smoke, an ongoing pandemic and overdose crisis – it’s been a stressful summer for many of us.

If you need mental health and substance use (MHSU) supports, help is available.

Interior Health has made it easier than ever to contact community mental health and substance use supports with an easy-to-remember phone number: 310-MHSU (6478). The 310-MHSU phone number automatically routes calls to the nearest community MHSU centre, where staff determine the caller’s needs and connect them to the appropriate service.

For those in crisis, call the Interior Crisis Line (1-888-353-2273). If you need urgent help, call 911.

“Reaching out for help with mental health and substance use issues can be an intimidating process. Add to that the challenge of not knowing who to contact or where to go for help and it can feel difficult and stressful, and that is the last thing we want. So we’ve made that process easier with the new 310-MHSU number that connects callers directly to the closest mental health and substance use centre in their community,” says Mental Health and Substance Use Network Director Debi Morris.

“There is absolutely no shame in reaching out. Whether a person is experiencing moderate to severe mental health concerns, or if you are worried about your drinking or other substance use, help is available. These are treatable conditions. It starts with one phone call,” Debi says.

Improving access to mental health and substance use services is a key priority for Interior Health. The phone line was developed in response to feedback from clients and the public, to make it simpler for people to be connected to community supports. It is available to anyone – including the public or care providers – who wish to connect to mental health or substance use services.

For mental health services for those under age 19, visit B.C. Child and Youth Mental Health for a full range of resources.

For more information about mental health and substance use services in Interior Health, visitwww.interiorhealth.ca. Or check out this video to learn more.

