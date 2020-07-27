Locally owned by the Kemle family since its opening, Kokanee Ford has served Creston and the surrounding region since 1984, note sales manager Mike Daybell and general manager Garret Huscroft.

Get the vehicle you want, the way you want it, without leaving Creston

When it comes to new wheels, shopping locally doesn’t limit your options

At a time when shopping locally is more important than ever, it’s good to know you don’t have to leave Creston to get the exact vehicle you want.

Have your eye on a new F-150 in Rapid Red, but your trim level isn’t in stock locally? The sales team at Kokanee Ford can access inventory from throughout the region and beyond, notes general manager Garret Huscroft.

“You can go for a test drive here, then we can source the colour and trim level you want and bring it in,” Huscroft says. “And we’re not going to try to talk you into something different – we’re all about getting the customer what they want.”

Locally owned by the Kemle family since its opening, Kokanee Ford has served Creston and the surrounding region since 1984.

While the size of the dealership doesn’t allow for a huge inventory, they have access to every vehicle the bigger dealerships do at the same price – and you don’t have to leave your community to get it!

“If you really want a blue truck with a Lariat trim we can get you that truck,” says Mike Daybell, Sales & Finance Manager, who’s especially excited to share with customers the return of the all-new Bronco, due next year, and Bronco Sport, expected this fall.

Custom ride? No problem!

In fact, if you have a few months’ lead time, why not take a custom approach? You’ll not only get the EXACT vehicle you want, but may save a little money, too!

Simply head to the Ford.ca Build My Ford site, choose the vehicle model, then select the exact features you want. Print off the specs and bring them to the team at Kokanee Ford, who’ll order your customized vehicle. The bonus? You don’t pay for any features you don’t want.

Focus on customer service

That customer-first approach is a key reason the local dealership has taken home multiple President’s Awards, recognizing Ford dealerships that are top-tier in customer service.

Huscroft himself underscores the importance of that service philosophy. While recently assuming the role of general manager, you’ll still find him on the service desk daily.

“Service is the backbone of the dealership; if you don’t have good service, you won’t be in business very long.”

Daybell agrees. “Our sales team is confident we can provide the support our customers want because of the service team that stands behind us.”

Take that sentiment into the community, and you’ll find the local dealership involved with everything from youth sports teams to 4H programs to Duck’s Unlimited fundraisers – none of which would be possible without the community shopping locally.

Open Monday to Saturday for sales, service and parts, stop by the dealership today or visit kokaneeford.com. And you can always stay up-to-date with the latest news on Facebook!

“Your Local Ford Store since 1984!”

