Fresh digs + new wheels at Creston’s Kokanee Ford

Renovations are complete… just in time to welcome the new Broncos!

There’s a fresh new look at Creston’s Kokanee Ford, and it’s not only from those long-awaited new Broncos we’ve been waiting for!

The local dealership recently finished a renovation that has both modernized the showroom and created a more user-friendly experience for customers, notes sales manager Mike Daybell.

With the Parts Department relocated back with the Service Department, the showroom now boasts two bright new offices where Parts used to be for Daybell and Managing Partner/GM Garret Huscroft.

While the same supply chain issues causing hiccups throughout the auto industry also delayed the renos, everything is now in place, and customers are enjoying a modern shopping environment and the opportunity to review their purchase from the comfort of a private office, Daybell notes.

Prominently displayed in front of the offices are a few other new additions they’ve been eagerly awaiting – including new Mustangs, and the 2- and 4-door Broncos, a full-size complement to the Bronco Sport, Daybell says.

“We’re slowly starting to get a little more inventory coming in that hasn’t been specially ordered or pre-sold, for people looking to see what’s out there in new vehicles,” Daybell says.

At the same time, he adds, some have found the recent need to custom order their new ride a rewarding experience – they can get exactly the features they’re looking for, shop locally, and have the team at Kokanee Ford there to help every step of the way.

From the sporty Mustang to the good-looking utility of the F-150, there’s a lot to like in today’s Fords, but the one many have been most excited for is the Bronco. With the slightly smaller Sport model released earlier, the full-size Broncos are finally starting to arrive.

“It’s been a long time coming and now they’re here, the reception has been fantastic – the Ford team has done a really great job with the redesign,” Daybell says.

And if you’re keen to show off your passion for your new set of wheels, there’s even a brand new clothing line featuring your favourite Ford rides!