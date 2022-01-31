Creston Ford dealership eyes EV certification

The time is right to bring local drivers more electric options

Kokanee Ford Sales Manager Mike Daybell and technician Len Rae. Creston’s Ford team is on the road to becoming a certified EV dealership.

The team at Creston’s Kokanee Ford is looking forward to sharing the potential of today’s electric vehicle innovations with local drivers later this year.

The dealership is on its way to becoming a Ford-certified EV dealership, with two technicians already trained, says partner and General Manager Garret Huscroft.

For Creston residents, the Ford EV certification will mean the opportunity to view, test-drive and service Ford’s EV lineup locally, from the sporty Mustang Mach-E to the powerful 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.

“Ford is on the cutting edge of EV technology and every year the range increases,” Huscroft says.

Those continued technological improvements, paired with the ever-increasing access to charging stations, meant the time was right for Kokanee Ford to make the significant investment needed to add the EV charging and servicing capabilities to its repertoire.

In addition to the all-electric Mustang and F-150 vehicles, Ford Canada also offers a full menu of hybrid options, including in the Maverick, the Escape (including a plug-in hybrid) and the Explorer, answering drivers’ demand for reliable, efficient and eco-friendly vehicles.

With the technicians trained and ready to go, Huscroft and the team are now waiting for the servicing and charging equipment to arrive later this year. Those waiting for the chance to explore the possibilities of driving electric are encouraged to watch for the latest announcements on the dealership’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Becoming a Ford EV dealer is the next step in ensuring local drivers have the selection and service they need close to home.

Over the winter, Kokanee Ford also completed renovations to create a more inviting, user-friendly experience, including new, private sales offices in the showroom and repositioning the parts department with the service area.

The timing couldn’t be better, as new inventory begins to roll on the lot, including the much-anticipated new Bronco line-up.

Stop by Creston’s Kokanee Ford at 1241 Northwest Blvd., call 855-628-0129 or visit online at kokaneeford.com.

