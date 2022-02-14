Celebrating life and supporting families

At G.F. Oliver Funeral Chapel, staff have found their passion in helping families through difficult times. And at the heart of this passion is Robert Leduc, new owner, General Manager and Funeral Director.

The passing of a loved one is not something most people like to discuss. Discussing end-of-life plans can be stressful when grief is the primary emotion.

Finding the right fit in a funeral home is essential when it is difficult to think beyond the immediate loss.

At G.F. Oliver Funeral Chapel, staff have found their passion in helping families through difficult times. And at the heart of this passion is Robert Leduc, new owner, General Manager and Funeral Director.

“I am grateful that I have the privilege of serving families during one of their greatest needs,” Leduc says.

After a substantial career in the industry, Leduc took ownership of G.F. Oliver Funeral Chapel on December 1, 2021. Having spent his career learning how the profession works and how to serve families best, it was a natural progression.

“It was a challenging time to buy, given the current restrictions on services, but the opportunity presented itself, and it was time to take the next step,” says Leduc.

Leduc was born to help others with emotional healing. But he didn’t wake up one morning and decide this was his career path.

“It was really by accident that I was introduced into the profession,” Leduc says. “I was studying to be a paramedic and had another business at the time, and a Funeral Director came into our fabric store. He offered me a job. I thought I was going to be a part-time driver.”

As it turned out, he was asked to learn the ropes, and he soon found himself in school learning everything there was to know about the profession.

“I soon discovered there is great satisfaction in helping people through such a difficult time,” says Leduc.

Leduc and his family have lived in the community for more than 35 years. He has owned other local businesses and has served the community since 1988.

Leduc was a former Volunteer Scout Leader, Martial Arts Teacher, and a Volunteer Firefighter from which he recently retired. Currently, he is an RDCK area B alternate and Rotary Member. He also participates in numerous triathlons raising money for Spinal Muscular Atrophy in memory of his granddaughter, who passed away with the disease just prior to turning two years old. When he is not giving back to his community, Leduc spends time with his five children and six grandchildren.

“Our mission is to help families bridge the gap between loss and re-establishing themselves back into the community,” says Leduc. “We have a saying ‘Under Re-Construction,’ which is so fitting for life. It is the psychology of where you are at – that’s where the heart is.”

In addition to offering a broad range of services, G.F. Oliver Funeral Chapel takes pride in providing grief support – long after the casket is lowered.

“While honouring your loved one is our top priority, we also want to help families through this difficult time,” he says.

For Leduc, his legacy will be leaving the world better than he found it.

“I hope I am remembered as someone who left the community better than when I arrived,” says Leduc.

Indeed, connecting with families who have lost a loved one and helping them recognize the blessings of small miracles at the moment is something Leduc and everyone at G.F. Oliver Funeral Chapel strives to achieve.

“It is a privilege to serve, and I am honoured to be part of the experience for our families,” says Leduc. “We are a family serving families.”

