Bike for health, for the environment, or for a free trip to France!

In 2013, Randy Gregory was doing maintenance at a Kamloops mill when he fell two storeys and fractured his back, scapula, ankle, and heel. After the casts came off, his doctor suggested getting on a stationary bike to help rebuild strength. Randy asked if he could take it a step further and ride his bike outdoors.

“I think everybody bikes when they’re a kid. I’ve always loved the freedom on bikes,” he says.

Randy first started commuting by bike around 1983, and soon after his accident he was back on his bike to build strength and feel that freedom again.

Around that time, a colleague at work approached Randy and invited him to join a GoByBikeBC team. He signed up, and has been logging rides with GoByBikeBC each spring and fall ever since. In addition to the simple pleasures of cruising through Kamloops on his way to work or errands, logging rides with GoByBikeBC paid off in one major way in 2019: he won the grand prize, a bike trip for two through the Baltics!

“I think that helped me, mentally, with my recovery. I’m getting exercise getting to work, it’s good for the environment, and I enjoy it! There’s nothing to lose.”

Sep. 27 to Oct. 10, go by bike!

Register for FREE at gobybikebc.ca, and then log as many rides as you can between Sep. 27 and Oct. 10. The more you ride the more chances you have to win, and ANY ride counts.

Cycle around the neighbourhood with your family or meet up with a friend for a trail ride. Use cycling to take a break from work and school screens, bike to the grocery store, or ride for exercise. Create a team with friends and challenge others to see who can tally the most kilometres and save the most greenhouse gases. If you use Strava, it’s easy to link your rides to GoByBike, but you don’t need any special technology to enter.

To enter to win prizes, all you have to do is register at logmyride.gobybikebc.ca and log at least one ride. The more you ride, the more chances you’ll have to win!

Grand prize: A cycling adventure for two in France, sponsored by Exodus travels (to be entered in the Grand Prize draw you must also enter the draw at ExodusTravels.com).

A cycling adventure for two in France, sponsored by Exodus travels (to be entered in the Grand Prize draw you must also enter the draw at ExodusTravels.com). More prizes: Visa Gift Cards, 7mesh Apparel, Axiom Cycling Gear, cycling art by Mia Lulu Montague and other great bike prizes.

Visa Gift Cards, 7mesh Apparel, Axiom Cycling Gear, cycling art by Mia Lulu Montague and other great bike prizes. Video contest: Make a 30 second video for a chance to win a $250 Sugoi Gift Card. Show the world why you love participating in GoByBikeWeek (and where you ride), then send your video to web@gobybikebc.ca or post it to social media and tag @gobybikebc.

