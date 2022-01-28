Thunder Cats forward named as a KIJHL Star of the Week

Luke Chakrabarti of the Creston Valley Thunder Cats has been named a KIJHL Star of the Week. (KIJHL photo)

One of the Creston Valley Thunder Cats has been named Top Forward in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL)’s Stars of the Week.

Rookie Luke Chakrabarti of White Rock, B.C. had five goals in eight games, as of Jan. 27.

“Luke’s a first year guy that came over in the trade with Osoyoos for Tyler Badger and he quickly made an impact on our top line and power play with his vision and hockey IQ,” said assistant coach Brandon Switzer.

“He should be a guy that gets a lot of looks from Junior A programs for next year and if we’re lucky enough to have him back he’ll be a huge threat for us up front.”

Chakrabarti recently helped the Thunder Cats earn three straight wins against the Golden Rockets twice – 3-2 and 6-3, and the Castlegar Rebels 6-1.

He scored the winner in their first game against the Rockets, then collected three assists in the second match-up. He had two goals and three points against the Rebels. Since joining the Thunder Cats from the Osoyoos Coyotes in a trade, Chakrabarti has eight goals and 15 points in 11 games, which puts him seventh on the team in points. For the season, the 5-9, 140-pound forward has 12 goals and 25 points in 24 games.

Lucas Sadownyk of the Princeton Posse and Owen Albers of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks were also selected as Stars of the Week, for the week of Jan. 23.

– With files from KIJHL

