Creston Valley Thunder Cats start off new year 1 for 3

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats celebrated a 7-5 win against the Golden Rockets on Sat., Jan. 8

The hard-fought victory came after two losses in the first week of the month to the Columbia Valley Rockies. Currently, the Thunder Cats are fourth in the standings in the Eddie Mountain Division, with 14 wins and 14 losses.

“It’s nice to win games, but we are always just working on our next peak, and becoming better at what we do on a daily basis, regardless of game day or not,” said head coach Bill Rotheisler.

“The guys have done a great job so far in this process, increasing their expectations of themselves in regards to standard of play and work ethic.”

Over the last few months, the Thunder Cats seen a lot of trade movement, including goalie Harmon Laser-Hume who is now with the Nipawin Hawks of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Rotheisler said losing a goalie like Laser-Hume is almost impossible to fully replace, but they were fortunate to trade for veteran Carlos Siso at the beginning of the year.

The team also acquired goalie Brendan Lloyd from the Fernie Ghostriders in November.

Rotheisler said both players have been fantastic in stepping up to the plate. The team dynamic has changed to rely on Siso, and Lloyd is there to support him.

“He works hard everyday and we’re always open to him taking a bigger slice of the pie,” said Rotheisler. “He’s got to earn it. He has certainly done it off the ice and in practice and he really gets better everyday here.”

The next home game will be at the Johnny Bucyk Arena on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate starting at 6:45 p.m. costing $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for youth.

