Garrit Ciardullo is slated to appear in the Rossland courthouse Oct. 11. Photo: Times file

Trail man, 22, in court; charged with secretly recording in arena change room

A Trail man has been charged with voyeurism connected to the Beaver Valley Arena, and will appear in Rossland court on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Garrit Charlie Ciardullo, 22, is charged with one count of secretly recording or observing for a sexual purpose and one count of making or publishing child pornography.

Ciardullo, an employee of the skating arena run by Kootenay Boundary Regional District (RDKB), is alleged to have set up his phone in the ceiling of a changing room in order to record girls aged 10 to 14.

On Nov. 16, 2022, players noticed a phone while preparing for a hockey practice and brought it to the attention of a parent. The parent seized the cell phone and turned it over to a responding police officer.

The officer conducted an investigation which resulted in the arrest of the man at the arena. During this time the man was temporarily suspended from his job.

In light of Ciardullo’s name now public, the Times contacted Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association president Paul Laratta, who did not wish to comment at this time.

Following the 2022 incident, district chief administrator Mark Andison said that the RDKB has a rigorous criminal check policy, specifically those who work with children, vulnerable individuals or who have access to district financial resources.

The Times’ inquiries to the RDKB were not returned by deadline.

