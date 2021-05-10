Rec Perspectives: The (Un)Ease of New Experiences

By Tia Wayling, recreation services co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

These days, having the opportunity to experience something new is really exciting. Even if it’s something you haven’t tried in a long time. With spring in full swing and my boys lasting longer on outings, we are getting really excited to explore some of the easier hiking/walking trails our fine valley has to offer. There’s bonus points involved if we can stop and take a break near a water source so they can throw rocks in it or pretend to go fishing with a stick. They are water magnets and I routinely need to come prepared with a second set of clothes.

However, not all new experiences come with so much excitement. Sometimes, there is a level of anxiety because there is a part of you that is not sure what to expect. This often happens with activities that require some skill with movements or adeptness. In class settings, you may think or feel like the least co-ordinated person and give up before even starting. But I assure you, fellow class participants are not concerned about your innate skill level. They are excited that there is another person to join their group because they were also once considered a beginner or “newbie” at some point.

Sometimes we stand in our own way when trying something new. Negative past experiences, lack of self-efficacy, and self-doubt are large internal barriers and can be difficult to overcome. One of the most successful tricks is to try something that doesn’t require much more than to just show up. Walking is a great start because you set the location, distance, and pace. Even if it is only for five or 10 minutes, it’s still more than the zero minutes you did before, and there is accomplishment in that. Don’t be afraid to start small. Add progressions when you feel ready. Take your time. This isn’t a race. It can take time to trust yourself and your abilities. Seek out ways that help you increase self-trust and start knocking down barriers.

This June, the Creston & District Community Complex (CDCC) is offering over 20 free, instructor-led classes to help the Creston Valley become Canada’s Most Active Community. The CDCC wants to help provide ways to remove barriers to physical activity. Financial barriers can be one of the highest barriers next to time. If you can find the time, try one of the following classes: Tai Chi, Spin, Flex and Relax, Cardio Kick, Total Body Fitness, or Walking. There is something for all levels.

If you operate better on your own time schedule, you could also be involved in one of the community-wide challenges: Community Garden Challenge, Recreation Scavenger Hunt, Playground Warriors, or Virtual Tri-athlon. All we ask is that you track your active minutes June 1 to 30 using the ParticpACTION app to help our community win the $100,000 grand prize that will go towards local physical activity initiatives. The CDCC Summer Leisure Guide will be published shortly and can be found at www.rdck.ca/recreation/leisure-guides or through our Facebook page. Stay active and have fun!

