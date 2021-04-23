Tia Wayling is the recreation services co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay. (File Photo)

Tia Wayling is the recreation services co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay. (File Photo)

Rec Perspectives: Could We Become Canada’s Most Active Community?

“If we all jump on board, Creston has a real shot in winning.” The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge starts on June 1!

By Tia Wayling, recreation services co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

I always love seeing our community come together to create something wonderful to show the rest of the world how amazing the Creston Valley is to live in. It’s one of the unique qualities our little town has to offer.

Last year, I became aware of ParticipACTION’s Community Better Challenge. The community that can log the most active minutes with ParticipACTION during the month of June gets crowned Canada’s Most Active Community and wins $100,000 to help support local physical activity initiatives. We were originally intending to pair it with the grand opening of the new Creston Community Park (don’t worry, we’re still going to celebrate when we can gather again), but last year’s contest was cancelled due to the pandemic. They decided to open up the 2021 contest, so I came up with a plan and applied!

Now, I know you’re thinking, “But Creston is too small in comparison to the larger populated communities!” But, the competitive edge is that communities are scored on a per capita basis, which is how Enderby, B.C. won in 2019. If we all jump on board, Creston has a real shot in winning.

Aside from the general public logging in their own activity, the Community Complex has committed to offering a selection of free programs to host during the entire month of June. All programs will be outdoors in small numbers and will operate in accordance with the current Provincial Health Order. Who knows, you might even see a few virtual classes. The CDCC will log every program’s active minutes and other organizations have also agreed to log their group’s minutes. Watch for advertisements and reminders throughout the Creston Valley. Every minute counts!

Download the ParticipACTION app on your phone or tablet and you can enter your minutes in manually or sync it with one of your activity tracking devices to do it for you. It’s that simple. You can start anytime to create the habit, but the contest won’t start until June 1. Did you know ParticipACTION also has monthly challenges you can enter to win prizes? They might be small but if you’re already active, you may as well reap some rewards.

ParticipACTION has been around for 50 years encouraging Canadians to get healthy for as long as some of us can remember. Remember Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod? The wholesome, husband-wife duo aired on our TV screens in the 80s and 90s teaching us about living our best lives by staying active and healthy. They’re on YouTube if you want experience some of their nostalgic programming or to see what they’re up to these days. Yes, they are still promoting health and physical activity in their 60s.

When it comes to recreation, the Creston & District Community Complex tries to be fun and make an impact on the community. It’s not easy to get everyone on the same page but it’s been done before. With the pandemic dragging on, I think this is a great way for all of us to unite to do some good, stay safe, and get healthy in the process!

READ MORE: Rec Perspectives: Walking, the Underrated Exercise

Creston Valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TV show films West Kootenay hunting trip
Next story
UPDATED: Sinixt win historic decision at Supreme Court of Canada

Just Posted

The Creston Valley Farmers’ Market will be opening for the outdoor season this weekend. (File Photo)
A new season at the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market begins

Opening day will be on Saturday, April 24

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

Frisky Whisky has closed its doors to the public under public health orders. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Cocktail lounge in Creston gets creative to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions

Frisky Whisky is now offering a lunch takeout menu and take-home cocktail kits

(Pixabay)
Earth Day: Creston Climate Action asks residents to join the conversation on climate change

In celebration of Earth Day, local Creston Climate Action group is inviting… Continue reading

Richard Desautel with supporters outside the courthouse in Nelson, B.C., in 2017. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
UPDATED: Sinixt win historic decision at Supreme Court of Canada

The decision essentially reverses a 1956 declaration the Sinixt were extinct

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator incident at Alberta-B.C. border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

As of Friday (April 23), B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region. (Pixabay)
Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

People will not be able to book a camping site outside of their local health region – though Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health are being treated as one

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine she has provided to customers April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
AstraZeneca vaccine can be given to adults 30 and older, NACI recommends

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization provided the update in a briefing Friday

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. (Destination B.C.)
‘Stay local’: B.C. tourism groups back COVID-19 travel ban

Fast-spreading variants make non-essential travel too risky

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nic Hume and his fellow paramedic stopped to rescue the victim of an Oak Bay hit-and-run – a duck – at the end of their shift Thursday morning. (Nic Hume/Facebook)
B.C. paramedics don’t duck a chance to help someone in need

Ambulance duo end a long shift by helping a distressed duck in Victoria suburb

As the snow in Manning Park melts, searchers are able to get a little farther each day. Photo submitted
Family resumes search for son missing in B.C.’s Manning park since October

‘This is our child, and we don’t give up on our children,’ said mother of Jordan, Josie Naterer

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Most Read