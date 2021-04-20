Creston RCMP Report: Horse found dead with gunshot wounds

A horse was found deceased with multiple gun shot wounds. The investigation is on going.

Police received 62 calls for assistance from April 12 to April 18.

April 12

• Responded to a vehicle hauling an excavator, which had struck the Curzon Junction train bridge in Yahk causing damage to the bridge

• Responded to an assault which took place in Crawford Bay

April 13

• Responded to a fatal single vehicle collision on Highway 3A, where the vehicle was located down an embankment

• Responded to an assault within Creston, where a male was slapped in the face by an unknown female

• Responded to a mental health related occurrence, where the victim was taken to Creston Hospital, by EHS, for an assessment

April 14

• Responded to a number of calls including false alarms, mischief, and disturbances

• Observed a driver, who swerved and almost hit an on-coming car. Traffic stop revealed the driver was highly intoxicated and was provided a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

• Responded to a complaint of a dead horse, after the owner had located it deceased. During the investigation, it was found that the horse had multiple gun shot wounds. The investigation is on going. Should any person have information on this event, please contact the Creston RCMP.

• Responded to a report of a Break and Enter where a boat motor was stolen from a local facility

April 15

• Responded to a large amount of calls for service, relating to mental health, breach of peace, and traffic-related files

• Responded to a single rider motorcycle collision in Wynndel. The rider lost control when they hit gravel and went over an embankment. The rider was taken to the Creston Hospital by EHS.

April 16

• Responded to numerous calls including mental health, bylaw files, and family disturbances

April 17

• Responded to a report of two persons crossing the USA/Canada border illegally

• Responded to a Break and Enter in Creston, where a homeowner found that their residence was broken into. Police are aware of the suspects.

• Responded to a fight in progress with two female combatants. No injuries occurred from the altercation.

April 18

• Attended multiple calls for service for COVID-related files and traffic occurrences

