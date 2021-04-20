Creston RCMP detachment. (File Photo)

Creston RCMP detachment. (File Photo)

Creston RCMP Report: Horse found dead with gunshot wounds

A horse was found deceased with multiple gun shot wounds. The investigation is on going.

Police received 62 calls for assistance from April 12 to April 18.

April 12

• Responded to a vehicle hauling an excavator, which had struck the Curzon Junction train bridge in Yahk causing damage to the bridge

• Responded to an assault which took place in Crawford Bay

April 13

• Responded to a fatal single vehicle collision on Highway 3A, where the vehicle was located down an embankment

• Responded to an assault within Creston, where a male was slapped in the face by an unknown female

• Responded to a mental health related occurrence, where the victim was taken to Creston Hospital, by EHS, for an assessment

April 14

• Responded to a number of calls including false alarms, mischief, and disturbances

• Observed a driver, who swerved and almost hit an on-coming car. Traffic stop revealed the driver was highly intoxicated and was provided a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

• Responded to a complaint of a dead horse, after the owner had located it deceased. During the investigation, it was found that the horse had multiple gun shot wounds. The investigation is on going. Should any person have information on this event, please contact the Creston RCMP.

• Responded to a report of a Break and Enter where a boat motor was stolen from a local facility

April 15

• Responded to a large amount of calls for service, relating to mental health, breach of peace, and traffic-related files

• Responded to a single rider motorcycle collision in Wynndel. The rider lost control when they hit gravel and went over an embankment. The rider was taken to the Creston Hospital by EHS.

April 16

• Responded to numerous calls including mental health, bylaw files, and family disturbances

April 17

• Responded to a report of two persons crossing the USA/Canada border illegally

• Responded to a Break and Enter in Creston, where a homeowner found that their residence was broken into. Police are aware of the suspects.

• Responded to a fight in progress with two female combatants. No injuries occurred from the altercation.

April 18

• Attended multiple calls for service for COVID-related files and traffic occurrences

READ MORE: Creston RCMP Report: An overview of the last year

Creston Valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Castlegar woman finds dead animal inside carrier riddled with bullet holes

Just Posted

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty people in the region are hospitalized with the virus, 11 of whom are intensive care

Creston RCMP detachment. (File Photo)
Creston RCMP Report: Horse found dead with gunshot wounds

A horse was found deceased with multiple gun shot wounds. The investigation is on going.

An animal carrier full of bullet holes and containing a dead animal was found near Castlegar. Photo: Colleen Schwartz
Castlegar woman finds dead animal inside carrier riddled with bullet holes

The remains were discovered near Syringa Creek Provincial Park

Beth Swalwell, a Creston local, recently contracted COVID-19. (Photo Submitted)
‘A huge source of guilt’: Creston woman shares COVID-19 impact on her mental health

Beth Swalwell and her husband tested positive in March

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. announces historic half-billion-dollar funding for overdose crisis, mental health

Of it, $152 million will be used to address the opioid crisis and see the creation of 195 new substance use treatment beds

FILE – A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Public transit to be free for kids 12 and younger – a ‘bold’ B.C. budget line advocates applaud

Program could save families upwards of $50 per month

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. budget to expand $10-a-day child care, but misses the mark on ‘truly universal’ system

$111 million will be used to fund 3,750 new $10-a-day spaces though 75 additional ChildCareBC universal prototype sites over the next three years.

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Man arrested in incident at Canada-U.S. border near Roosville

A man who crossed the border illegally was apprehended by U.S. officials

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)
Judge tosses lawsuit of B.C. COVID-denier who broke quarantine after Flat Earth conference

Mak Parhar accused gov, police of trespass, malfeasance, extortion, terrorism, kidnapping and fraud

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Hospitals are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients more than a year into the pandemic. (The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate declines, 849 cases Tuesday

Up to 456 people now in hospital, 148 in intensive care

Christy Clark, who was premier from 2011 to 2017, is the first of several present and past politicians to appear this month before the Cullen Commission, which is investigating the causes and impact of B.C.’s money-laundering problem over the past decade. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
Christy Clark says she first learned of money-laundering spike in 2015

The former B.C. premier testified Tuesday she was concerned the problem was ‘apparently at an all-time high’

Most Read