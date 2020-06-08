Savanna Endicott Photo: Robert Wisla

Photos: 2020 grad class parades through Creston

The class dressed up and drove through the town in style

The 2020 grad class of Prince Charles secondary school paraded through downtown Creston over the first weekend of June to celebrate their milestone.

Starting from Millennium Park, the students made their way to the Ramada hotel honking their horns as onlookers cheered them on from the sidewalks of Canyon Street. The rainy day didn’t keep the spirits of the students down as they waved from their cars and the back of pickup trucks.

“We had to arrange something for the grads, and we wanted to make this year special for them since COVID wrecked the traditional ways of celebrating. Some of the grads will never be able to wear their dresses again, so we wanted to allow them to wear them”, said organizer Jewel Endicott.

READ MORE: Creston school erects Class of 2020 banners after COVID-19 disrupts graduation

READ MORE: Grad celebrations cancelled in School District 8

