White mountain avens (dryas octopetela) seen at 2,522 metres elevation in our Kootenay Mountains. (Submitted)

White mountain avens (dryas octopetela) seen at 2,522 metres elevation in our Kootenay Mountains. (Submitted)

Out There: Flowers Around the World

“You may not get to go to Iceland, Greenland, or the Canadian Arctic, but you can still see many arctic species of plants and flowers by touring our Kootenay alpine meadows and rock-turf slopes.”

By Ed McMackin

Back in the late 1950s, I learned from my school friend, Doug, that one could “wire flowers” to just about anywhere in the world. His parents were florists. On several occasions, Doug and I drove around, down Hopewell Way, to country funeral parlours to deliver flowers. At the same time, we saw some interesting embalming places. At one place, the embalming was done in a chicken coop. We didn’t always stay on the topic of flowers.

Back to the subject of wildflowers – with a little study, we would find that flowers are distributed, as well as other plants and animals in general, in interesting patterns around the world. In the northern half of our local Selkirk and Purcell Mountains, we have a striking, low-growing, mat-forming, white-flowered plants called “white mountain avens” (dryas octopetela). It is found around the world but mostly in the temperate zone of the northern hemisphere and in the arctic and subarctic regions. That kind of distribution is called “circumpolar”.

The “temperate zone” is the bands across Canada and the northern United States between the polar zones and the tropical zones, interrupted, for example, by the northern desert (Okanagan Valley), prairie,s and Carolinian Zone (Point Pelee).

North of the temperate zone, the Arctic region lies between the polar zone and the temperate zone with extensions southward on the tops of the Western, Appalachian, and Laurentian mountains, in eastern North America. It is on the tops of the Rocky Mountains that we find the white mountain avens and a few other, circumpolar arctic plant species. These islands of arctic landscape on mountain tops are often referred to as the arctic-alpine.

Other circumpolar regions have not let the white mountain avens go unnoticed. It is the flower emblem of the Northwest Territories. And guess what? It is also the national flower of Iceland! It is also found across Alaska, Northern Ireland, England, Scandinavia, the Alps, Carpathian Mountains, Balkans, and south to the Colorado Rocky Mountains. A wider distribution, in the past, is evidenced by pollen distribution.

A flower that we have found in only one spot in the north Selkirk Mountains is “nodding campion” (silene uralensis). I favor “alpine lanterns”, which another common name applied because of the unique flower shape. It is circumpolar in North America, being found in northern Alaska, the northern Rocky Mountains, Ellesmere and Parry Islands, northern Yukon, and Quebec. It also extends south into the arctic-alpine of the Rocky Mountains, which includes the Selkirk and Purcell Mountains, surrounding Kootenay Lake.

A significant number of our arctic alpine flowers are circumpolar, however, some are alternatively found on both sides of the Bering Strait. This kind of distribution is referred to as “amphiberingian”. Spring beauty, which is currently in bloom, is an amphiberingian species. The arctic-alpine roseroot (rhodiola integrifolia) is also amphiberingian, while moss campion (silene acaulis) is circumpolar. Both are found on our local mountain tops.

Twinflower (linnaea borealis) is found in the temperate zone across North America and over the Atlantic Ocean to Sweden, where it was supposed to be the favorite flower of Karl Linnaeus, a botanist of the late 1800s. It is our smallest member of the honeysuckle family. It is common in mixed and coniferous forests in the Kootenay Lake region. It has a sweet fragrance and can reach up to eight centimetres in height. One may find it in bloom in late May.

You may not get to go to Iceland, Greenland, or the Canadian Arctic, but you still see many arctic species of plants and flowers by touring our Kootenay alpine meadows and rock-turf slopes. You may also get to photograph Iceland’s national flower. If you don’t have the opportunity to hike up, then use a reference book or search online for alpine flowers. If you are looking for a particular species, it is better to use the Latin name. You will be more apt to find the right one as there may be several common names for the same species. An excellent book for the Kootenay Region is “Alpine Plants of British Columbia, Alberta & Northwest North America” by Andrew MacKinnon and Jim Pojar.

Otherwise if you would like more information, contact me at 250-866-5747 or email at anagallis77th@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Out There: Hooting, Barking, Screeching, and Fluting

ColumnCreston Valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Creston RCMP seek two suspects for dangerous operation of ATVs
Next story
West Kootenay student wins $100K scholarship

Just Posted

Beth Swalwell, a Creston local, recently contracted COVID-19. (Photo Submitted)
‘A huge source of guilt’: Creston woman shares COVID-19 impact on her mental health

Beth Swalwell and her husband tested positive in March

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada.
Kootenay-Columbia MP pans federal budget

Conservative Rob Morrison says budget doesn’t have a plan for long-term spending priorities

People are shown at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
211 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

Currently, there are 875 active cases of the virus in the region

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. As of April 19, more than 230,000 doses have been administered across the Interior Health region. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
More than 230K doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across Interior Health

A total of 220,216 first doses and 13,775 second doses have been given to residents across the B.C. Interior

From left, Talel McBriar, Grace Clark, and Ella Korth. Photo: Noah McBriar
Talel, Ella and Grace to grace Capitol Theatre stage

The three singer-songwriters will stream their ticketed show on April 29

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

Interior Health issued warning April 18, 2021 of crack cocaine in Penticton that looks similar to the substance above containing fentanyl. (Interior Health photo)
Interior Health warns of fentanyl contaminated crack-cocaine in Penticton

There have been recent reports of overdose associated with the use of this substance

..
Abbotsford nurse at ‘breaking point’ pleads with public to take COVID-19 seriously

Instagram post urges general population to stay home, wear a mask and get vaccinated

A native-to-B.C. wild queen bee (bombus melanopygus for those in the know) feeds on a periwinkle flower. (Submitted/Sarah Johnson, Native Bee Society of BC)
B.C.’s wild bees need messy gardens to survive

The year-long nesting period makes habitat a primary concern for wild bees

FILE – Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7 p.m.-tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. nurses issue plea for all to follow health orders as hospitalizations spike

Nurses worried about strain COVID-19 is having on hospital capacity, care

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. The University of Victoria says Williams has resigned effective immediately. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
University of Victoria women’s rowing coach resigns by mutual agreement

Lawsuit filed last summer accused Barney Williams of verbal abuse

FILE – A B.C. Ferry is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Can’t afford to lose another summer’: B.C. tourism group supports COVID travel rules

Details of new measures expected to be released Friday

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark. (Black Press Media files)
Former B.C. premier to testify at money laundering hearing today

Attorney General David Eby has been added to the witness list as well

Most Read