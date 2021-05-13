New playground to be installed in Wynndel this month

Congratulations to the WCC and the community volunteers for making this project into a reality

Submitted by Dave Handy, president of the Creston Valley Rotary Club

For a number of years, the Wynndel Community Centre (WCC) and a group of local volunteers have been working towards the goal of opening a playground in their neighbourhood.

This month, all that hard work will come to a happy conclusion with the installation of a multi-component playground on the old school site next to the WCC. Members of the Creston Valley Rotary Club (CVRC) will be there to assist in the installation, in particular the swing set.

The Rotary Club has also made a substantial donation to the project in the memory of long-time club member, Gordon Rodney, who passed away last year.

Rodney was a long time resident of Wynndel and was well known for his years of community service. The donation has also been matched by the Rodney family. These donations will cover the complete cost of the swing set and a special bench to honour his legacy.

The project was made possible by the organizing committee, led by Lauriane Robert, who garnered support from a broad community base and successfully raised sufficient funds to cover the complete costs. The committee received financial grants from various levels of government, the private sector, and significant in-kind donations.

