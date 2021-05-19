New leader at College of the Rockies’ Creston campus

Morgan Gauthier has stepped into the role as of May 3

College of the Rockies President Paul Vogt said she brings a collaborative leadership style to the role.

“Morgan’s experience in post-secondary, and her passion for sustainable communities, make her a great fit as the manager of our Creston campus,” Vogt said. “I’m confident she will work collaboratively with the communities of the Creston Valley as the campus moves into the next stage in its evolution.”

Gauthier holds a master’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus on sustainable communities and brings 12 years of administrative and managerial experience to the role.

Since she began several weeks ago, Gauthier has already become a passionate fan of the Kootenay region and all it has to offer.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at College of the Rockies and to begin working with community stakeholders and engaging in dialogue about how the campus can play a pivotal role in helping the Creston Valley continue to thrive,” Gauthier said. “The beauty of this region can’t be surpassed and everyone we have met have been friendly and welcoming. My family and I are excited to be able to call Creston home.”

