Nelson Police Department among defendants in proposed class action lawsuit

No allegations have been made against the city’s police

The Nelson Police Department has been included in a proposed class action lawsuit alleging sexual harassment of female officers, but it isn’t clear yet if there is a local plaintiff.

A lawsuit filed Oct. 13 in B.C. Supreme Court names six current and former self-identified women who say they were victims of workplace discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment.

The allegations submitted are focused on the Vancouver, Delta, West Vancouver, Victoria and Central Saanich departments. But the class action is being brought on behalf of all employees of B.C. municipal departments including ones in Nelson, Abbotsford, Oak Bay, Port Moody, Saanich, Surrey and New Westminster.

Although the City of Nelson, which is the employer of NPD, is named as one of 13 defendants, it’s uncertain if any allegations have been made against the Nelson department. None were included in the Notice of Civil Claim submitted by the plaintiffs.

Allegations of sexual harassment have previously been made and substantiated at the Nelson Police Department.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said in its 2019 annual report it had directed an unnamed Nelson officer to receive reprimands and training after using a derogatory term to describe a female officer, as well as for multiple incidents of sexual harassment of male officers in 2017.

It can take years for a class action lawsuit to be certified, and even then cases can be mired in appeals.

A class action by Slocan Valley residents, which was instigated by a truck accidentally spilling 35,000 litres of jet fuel into Lemon Creek in 2013, was first certified four years later only for it to be successfully appealed. Another appeal led to a higher court directing the action be recertified before proceedings were delayed yet again by one more ultimately unsuccessful appeal. A judge will finally hear opening arguments to that case in January 2025.

With files from reporter Chris Campbell.

READ MORE:

• 13 B.C. cities named in lawsuit filed by female police officers