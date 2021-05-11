RCMP. (Black Press File)

Major Crimes called in after 2 bodies discovered on remote road near Penticton

A manhunt involving a police helicopter took place on May 10

Penticton’s RCMP detachment called in the BC Major Crime unit after two bodies were found near Penticton.

The two bodies were discovered by a local couple walking near a remote section of the Naramata Creek Forest Service Road on Monday morning, May 10.

Police immediately took steps to secure the location and forensic specialists with the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section to assist with an examination of the scene.

“Although we are still in the very preliminary stages of this investigation, early findings suggest that this was a targeted incident. At this time there is nothing to indicate a greater general risk to public safety,” said Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

READ MORE: Police search for suspicious men in Naramata

“The priority of major crime investigators will be to conduct a full assessment and gather any and all physical evidence at the scene. Simultaneously, RCMP and the BC Coroners Service will be working collaboratively to establish a positive identification for each of the deceased and work diligently to notify the families of each of the deceased,” said Acting Officer-In-Charge (A/OIC) Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

While immersed in this new death investigation, additional officers were brought in to conduct a search for two individuals seen moving through the rural area on foot, through orchards, under suspicious circumstances.

In addition to ground searchers, aerial support was provided by RCMP Air Services.

After an exhaustive search, the two individuals were not located.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who were impacted directly or indirectly by yesterday’s operation, for their patience and full understanding,” said Hunter. “I want to reassure our community that the Penticton RCMP is home to so many brave men and women, who continue to respond to these situations, and continue to put their safety on the line to ensure the public is safe.”

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Major Crime information line at 1-877-987-8477.

