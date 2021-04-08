Local doctor confirms 9 active cases of COVID-19 in Creston

This is the largest number of cases confirmed in Creston since the pandemic began

There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in Creston in the last seven days.

As of April 8, there are currently nine active cases confirmed. The ages range from 21 to 51.

“This is, as you know, the largest number of cases so far (in Creston),” said Dr. Nerine Kleinhans, chief of staff at the Creston Valley Hospital.

“Thankfully, the majority are recovering, but we have one patient who has been admitted to hospital.”

Elsewhere in the West Kootenays, cases are also on the rise, according to information released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

From the week of March 28 to April 3, the Nelson area, which includes Salmo, had eight new cases.

Four cases were reported in both Castlegar and Trail, and another three in Grand Forks.

The Kootenay Lake area had two new cases, which includes the East Shore, Kaslo, and Argenta.

As of April 8, there are a total of 330 people in hospital across the province, 105 of whom are in intensive care, and deaths have reached 1,491.

New variants of COVID-19 continue to be discovered, which may spread more quickly or result in serious illness in younger people.

To stop the spread of the virus and its variants, the CDC recommends continuing to wear a face mask, washing your hands, and remaining physically distanced.

