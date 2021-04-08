Send your “Letters to the Editor” to editor@crestonvalleyadvance.ca.

Letter to the Editor: Fire Hall Referendum

“The referendum which we all voted on was to approve the spending of 4.5 million dollars on the Fire Hall, and not one penny more.”

By Nora Maddocks, Creston

This letter is a reminder to the Mayor and Town Council that the referendum which we all voted on was to approve the spending of 4.5 million dollars on the Fire Hall, and not one penny more. If there are any more monies to be added to the pot, then a referendum is required. In this referendum to increase the amount, only proven taxpayers should be allowed to vote, meaning, only those who will be left holding that bag full of debt in the long run.

As for the COVID-19 grant, the purpose of that grant was to assist the businesses in our town. Did the Mayor and Council not just raise the business licences fees? Why was the COVID-19 monies not spent to lower the business licence fees rather than raise them? Also, why are some of these grants not being spent on the infrastructure of our town, such as sewer and water which badly needs updating, (remember the flood downtown?), also how about our streets and roads (anybody notice the pot holes and broken up pavement?).

Do not know how many residents actually realize that when we voted last time on the Fire Hall referendum, that there was a little box on the bottom right hand side of your ballot, at the very bottom, that approved the moving of 1 million dollars from the sewer and water account.

Taking money from one department only shorts them in the long run. As an example, how about the suggested once every two weeks garbage pick up, yet our water and garbage fees all went up. Why? I realize it was under the guise of being environmental progressive,because they wanted to pick up the household table waste the other week. How many people have gardens and their peels etc. go for compost, isn’t that more environmentally friendly? And you will have a much better results with your garden.

Residents of Creston, please take a good look at your fees, taxes, that you paid last year, and how much collectively they have gone up. This is a time of restraint for everyone else but Town Hall, why?

There is an old saying, “Robbing Peter to pay Paul does not work!” That is the solution that it seems the Mayor and Town Councillors are trying to use, just to get this edifice built at the expense of the residents of Creston. Yes, we need a new Fire Hall, but not what the Mayor and Council are proposing, and especially how they are intending to group the monies together just to meet the ‘“so-called” target. And next year, they will probably tell us that the price has gone up again, then what?

Creston Valley

Most Read