Lemon Creek spill class action defendants apply to question residents

by John Boivin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice

Residents of the Slocan Valley could find themselves called on to testify in the class action lawsuit stemming from a 2013 fuel spill on Lemon Creek.

The lawyer launching the lawsuit on behalf of Slocan residents affected by the spill says the request was made by the defendants in a hearing Sept. 28. Defendants named in the suit are the provincial government, helicopter and jet fuel company, and truck driver.

“Their position is to mount a defence of the action – they have to make some inquiries of individual class members as to the impact of the spill and how that impact varied among class member,” said David Aaron of Rosenberg Law.

The lawsuit was launched a few months after the July 28, 2013 spill, when the driver of a fuel truck carrying 35,000 litres of jet fuel for firefighting helicopters took a wrong turn on the way to a supply depot. He drove up an unpaved forest service road, and when he tried to turn around, the truck tipped into Lemon Creek, spilling most of its contents into the waterway.

The spill contaminated water and shoreline along a 40-kilometre stretch of Lemon Creek, Slocan River and Kootenay River.

Cleanup efforts took more than a month and residents were forced out of their homes for a day, reporting nausea from fumes and blistering if they came in contact with the fuel. Nearly 2,700 properties were evacuated, and even when residents returned, they were warned not to drink water from the creek or river, stay out of both water bodies, and not to eat any food from their gardens if they could smell fuel.

The lawsuit claims damages from loss of use and enjoyment of property, the diminution of property value, and the recovery of expenses during the evacuation.

The case has wound its way through the courts for years, with the provincial government, helicopter and fuel company, and truck driver being sued for damages. Defendants have made at least two attempts to have the case dismissed in the decade since it was launched. There is finally a trial date, set for Jan. 6, 2025. The trial has been scheduled for 39 days.

At a pre-trial hearing Sept. 28, the defendants made the request to Justice David Masuhara.

“They proposed a scheme whereby they could select a class member from a bunch of different categories and have class counsel nominate class members from different categories and have examination on these individuals,” says Aaron.

The Vancouver-based lawyer says they opposed the motion from the defendants.

“We say that would be a violation of their anonymity and it would not be justified under the circumstances…,” he told the Valley Voice. “We’ll make every effort to have this not happen. It’s not appropriate.”

He said the defendants suggested 12 different categories of land use, and want to have two members of the class be examined for each category.

The usual rule in class action cases is for just the one or two representative plaintiffs to be available for examination for discovery. The law does provide the option for defendants to ask for other individuals’ testimony, but Aaron says that’s usually reserved for quite different kinds of class actions. He says if the defendants win the request, citizens who are part of the class action area – the Slocan Valley – could find themselves in court.

“The right being asserted by the residents of the Slocan Valley [by this suit] is the right to be left alone,” he says. “It’s kind of ironic that through the assertion of this right, they get hauled in front of the court.”

Masuhara heard arguments from both sides and reserved his decision. It’s not known when he’ll hand down his ruling on the request.