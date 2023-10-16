Kootenay father-son duo releasing debut album

Son of John is an alternative country Americana band with storytelling in their blood

Son of John will be releasing Lucky, their debut album, on Nov. 2. Photo: Submitted

Submitted by Tamara Johnson

With songs that cut straight to heart, Kootenay alternative country Americana duo Son of John will be releasing their debut album, Lucky, on Nov. 2.

Son of John is comprised of Javan Johnson, a singer/songwriter, four-time BC Country Music Fiddle/Mandolin Player of the Year nominee, and Johnny P. Johnson, a seasoned solo artist, songwriter, and singer from the former bands The Nerv and The Midnight Harvesters.

Son of John’s storytelling and rootsy sound in their brand new album featuring fiddle, mandolin, steel, banjos, dobros and harps is a product of a family bond — father and son — making music together.

It all started at the back of a bus travelling across Western Canada while playing junior and university hockey. There, and perhaps at a few parties, Johnny would entertain his teammates and anyone who would listen. Growing up on the Saskatchewan prairies listening to his parents sing gospel music, Johnny learned and loved to sing.

Years later on the Johnson family farm, nestled along the Kootenay River in Shoreacres, Javan grew up listening to his dad, Johnny, sing and write songs and it wasn’t long before a gifted ear for music emerged. Javan started playing classical violin at the age of four, and grew up playing in many ensembles including the Symphony of Kootenays. In his younger years, he was a regular at the Selkirk College fiddle summer camp in Castlegar.

Johnny and Javan officially joined forces to form Son of John in 2017.

Since then, Son of John has been a four-time BC Country Music Association Gaylord Wood Traditional Country/Roots Artist of the Year nominee and has appeared at multiple venues across Western Canada. They released their debut single Country Pure in June 2019, and have released three more singles since, each with its own music video.

The self-directed Better Than That music video scored Javan a Video Director of the Year nomination at the 2020 BC Country Music Awards.

In early 2021, Son of John released their third single, Lonely Door, and it was featured in The Bluegrass Situation, a popular U.S. Americana publication.

Their latest single, Put Your Hands Up, was released in August 2022 with a video filmed close to home in the Village of Midway, B.C.

Influenced by Blue Rodeo, Neil Young, and Gordon Lightfoot, Johnny P. Johnson, as primary songwriter, tells stories about love, life and loss, capturing real feelings through the lens of the characters in his songs.

Son of John’s 10-song debut album, Lucky, produced by John Ellis (Doc Walker, George Canyon, Ridley Bent, Leeroy Stager, Colin James, Be Good Tanyas) will be performed at a special album release concert on Nov. 10 at the Bailey Theatre in Trail.

Son of John will be performing new and familiar songs with a full band consisting of Jason Thomas (Trail), Hal Rezansoff (Slocan Valley), and Don Walker (Nelson) with an opening act by Johnny’s younger son Johnny Johnson. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Trail Hospice Society. Ticket information is available and can be purchased on the Bailey Theatre Website starting Oct. 10, 2023.

