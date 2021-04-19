School District 8 Trustee Allan Gribbin (Black Press File Photo)

School District 8 Trustee Allan Gribbin (Black Press File Photo)

Gribbin: It is important that we support local businesses

“I realized that one of the first procedures that the school district is expected to follow is to ‘purchase locally, whenever and wherever possible’.”

By Allan Gribbin, School District 8 Trustee

In my last article, I took issue with the board of trustees only receiving a few days notice before being expected to approve a $750,000 purchase of laptop computers for students. In the public board meeting, I objected to the board being informed and presented with the information about this major purchase on short notice. I made a motion that we take an extra month to examine the purchase.

Needless to say, I was the only trustee who supported this motion to slow the purchase process to provide careful examination, and I was also the only trustee who voted to oppose the purchase in the manner that it was presented to the board.

I continued to ask questions of district administration after that meeting, questions that apparently are not welcomed. I was concerned that a hasty decision to approve this purchase would lead to mistakes, and now I am even more concerned. Now, let me explain.

Your school board and district administration are expected to follow policy. Policies are basically rules or laws put in place to ensure the safe and efficient operation of our schools.

School board policy #642 deals with purchasing and procurement and includes this statement:

“The District’s procurement activities must be conducted with integrity and the highest standard of ethical conduct. All individuals involved with the District’s procurement activities must act in a manner that is consistent with the principles and objectives of this policy.”

As I read through the administrative procedures of this procurement policy, I realized that one of the first procedures that the school district is expected to follow is to “purchase locally, whenever and wherever possible” as long as we are getting similar value for money. No business closer than Kelowna was even given the opportunity to tender a bid on the purchase of the laptops.

It is important that we support local businesses, and indeed, it is required by school district policy. Our local businesses and the families pay millions of dollars in local and school taxes and I believe that it is the responsibility of the board of trustees to insist that they are at least given a fair chance to bid on contracts. In deliberations with the board, I have argued that even if local businesses are initially unsuccessful, they would still benefit by being in a better position to make successful bids in the future.

At the last public board meeting, it was confirmed by school district staff that no local businesses were either contacted or even informed that the computer purchase was in the offing. At that same meeting, I was accused by a senior staff member of knowingly spreading false information with regard to board policy not being followed. However, I was never given an explanation as to why the district ignored its policy of giving local business an opportunity to participate in a bidding process.

The day following the meeting, I continued to press for answers. The email response that I received from district staff was that I didn’t have a point and to quit wasting their time.

If standing up for district policy and questioning a $750,000 purchase is a waste of district time, then I feel that the policy isn’t worth the paper that it is printed on. What other businesses can be overlooked in future district purchases if our local computer suppliers were ignored with this purchase and asking questions is simply brushed off as a waste of staff time?

Not one other trustee has yet to speak out on this issue and in support of local business.

READ MORE: Gribbin: From your Trustee (under censure)

Creston Valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New online tool provides accessibility map for people with disabilities

Just Posted

Beth Swalwell, a Creston local, recently contracted COVID-19. (Photo Submitted)
‘A huge source of guilt’: Creston woman shares COVID-19 impact on her mental health

Beth Swalwell and her husband tested positive in March

School District 8 Trustee Allan Gribbin (Black Press File Photo)
Gribbin: It is important that we support local businesses

“I realized that one of the first procedures that the school district is expected to follow is to ‘purchase locally, whenever and wherever possible’.”

Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
110 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officers announced 1,005 new cases throughout B.C.

A new park is under development for the Lower Kootenay Band. Ken White, facility and operations manager, holds up the draft plans with Nasukin Jason Louie on the construction site. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band develops plan for new memorial park

The new Kulilu Garden will serve as a memorial for children who died from polio and tuberculosis in the 1930s and 40s

The Creston Valley Hospital's chief of staff squashed any rumours about temporary seasonal workers spreading COVID-19 around town on Aug. 6. Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance
Five active cases of COVID-19 in Creston

There has been a total of 47 cases in the community since January 2020

In this image from NASA, NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity lands on the surface of Mars Monday, April 19, 2021. The little 4-pound helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin Martian air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. (NASA via AP)
VIDEO: NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

The $85 million helicopter demo was considered high risk, yet high reward

New figures show Canadian housing prices outpacing those in other developed countries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian housing prices fastest rising in the world

Relative to 2000, housing prices have risen by a factor of more than 2.5

Russ Ball (left) and some of the team show off the specimen after they were able to remove it Friday. Photo supplied
80-million-year-old turtle find on B.C. river exciting fossil hunters

Remains of two-foot creature of undetermined species will now make its home at the Royal BC Museum

Joudelie King wants to get out and live life to the fullest, but there are places she can’t go because they don’t meet her accessibility needs. (submitted photo)
New online tool provides accessibility map for people with disabilities

The myCommunity BC map provides accessibility info for nearly 1,000 locations in the province

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Wildfire fanned by winds near Merritt prompts evacuation alert

BC Wildfire Service says the suspected human-caused blaze was fanned by winds

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Rogers logo is photographed in Toronto on Monday, September 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Rogers investigating after wireless customers complain of widespread outage

According to Down Detector, problems are being reported in most major Canadian cities

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
National fitness group condemns unlicensed Kelowna gym’s anti-vaccine policy

The Fitness Industry Council of Canada says Flow Academy is shining a negative light on the industry

People are shown at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Nothing stopping provinces from offering AstraZeneca vaccine to all adults: Hajdu

Health Canada has licensed the AstraZeneca shot for use in people over the age of 18

Most Read