Five active cases of COVID-19 in Creston

There has been a total of 47 cases in the community since January 2020

Local doctor Nerine Kleinhans has provided an update today on COVID-19 cases in Creston.

As of April 16, there were five active cases and at least two hospitalizations.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, there have been 47 cases in the community.

A third of those cases, 14 in total, were confirmed in just the last two weeks.

According to Dr. Kleinhans, the emergency room at the Creston Valley Hospital is much busier than usual.

“Some patients suspect that they might have COVID,” said Dr. Kleinhans. “But others could have waited to see their family physicians to address their health concerns.”

While the emergency room remains open 24/7, residents are reminded to only visit the department for medical emergencies.

Those who come into the hosptial unnecessarily could risk exposure to COVID-19.

For all other health concerns, please call HealthLink B.C. at 811. The service offers provincial health information and advice from a registered nurse, free of charge.

