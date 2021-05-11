Town Council candiate - Ellen Tzakis (Photo submitted) Former Town councillor Ellen Tzakis (Photo submitted)

Town Council candiate - Ellen Tzakis (Photo submitted) Former Town councillor Ellen Tzakis (Photo submitted)

Ellen Tzakis resigns from Creston Town Council

Council is preparing to hold a by-election later this year

As of May 10, Ellen Tzakis has resigned from her position as councillor with the Town of Creston due to personal health reasons.

In 2018, Tzakis was elected to council. She is stepping down after serving approximately two and a half years of the four-year term.

“Councillor Tzakis provided a distinct perspective on many issues that were put before Council for consideration,” said Mayor Ron Toyota. “Every member of council chooses to serve because we are passionate about the well-being of our community. We would like to thank her for her service and wish her all the best.”

On April 1, former Councillor Karen Unruh also resigned to be closer to her family in Grande Prairie, Alta.

READ MORE: Council Comments: Moving Forward

These recent changes mean that council will need to hold a by-election for two councillor positions, stated Mayor Toyota.

As both councillor resignations are well in advance of next year’s general municipal election in October 2022, a by-election must be held this year. It is expected to be held in September.

Later this month, council will adopt a new Election Bylaw and then appoint a chief election officer. There is a 45-day waiting period before being able to call a by-election, due to amendments being made to the bylaw.

“One change that the updated Election Bylaw will have is adopting the use of the Provincial Voters List,” said Michael Moore, chief administrative officer. “The Provincial Voters List is more frequently updated and will eliminate many staff hours in managing our own Town of Creston Voters List.”

Nominations for candidates will be opened in the upcoming months once a chief election officer is appointed by council.

In the meantime, the remaining councillors will be picking up extra committee assignments until the two vacancies are filled.

