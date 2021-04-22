Earth Day: Creston Climate Action asks residents to join the conversation on climate change

In celebration of Earth Day, local Creston Climate Action group is inviting the community to join their cause to protect the environment.

The group was started in 2018 and gained official non-profit status the following year. Currently, there are a total of 72 members and four executives on the board.

The volunteers who participate with Creston Climate Action are committed to taking action on the climate crisis. They aim to educate the community and evoke changes in everyday life to prevent future contributions to global warming and climate change.

At each monthly meeting, hosted via Zoom, members present their ideas on a variety of environmentally-conscious subjects, such as renewable energy, idle-free air, single-use plastics, reliance on fossil fuels, and pollinator planting.

For instance, on the subject of pollinator planting, members talked about the importance of planting flowers that attract bees and other pollinators, such as sunflowers, lavender, and hollyhock.

“We try to lead by example to show that we can all make a difference – no matter how big or how small,” said Bonnie White, a local resident and member of Creston Climate Action.

“It can be as simple as planting some pollinator-friendly flowers in your garden.”

White will begin writing a new monthly column for the Creston Valley Advance, called E-Tips, to spark an on-going conversation about environmental issues.

“Climate change is such a big picture issue, and I just don’t think it’s getting the attention it deserves,” she said.

“Of course, there are changes we can all make individually to reduce our ecological footprint, but it’s just not enough. We need to be thinking about action on the bigger scale. It needs to come from the top down.”

White encourages residents to write in to political leaders, such as local MP Rob Morrison, to garner more attention on climate change.

“We have a lot of power to make change happen, but it takes all of us together in a concerted effort,” said White.

“If 50,000 suddenly wrote in and demanded a stop to clear cutting or access to affordable electric vehicles, then who knows what could happen.”

For more information on becoming a member, visit the Creston Climate Action Facebook page. It’s free to join the cause.

