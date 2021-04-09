Creston Valley Gleaners Society temporarily closes retail stores

The Food Bank will still be open for those who need it

As of April 9, the Creston Valley Gleaners Society has temporarily closed both of its retail stores due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Previously, both G1 and G2 were open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is not yet known when Gleaners will re-open. Donations will also not be accepted during the closure.

“We will keep you updated on when we are re-opening,” said the update posted on Facebook.

“Thank you for your understanding and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

The Food Bank will continue to be open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on food services, call 250-428-4107.

