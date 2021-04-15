Creston RCMP detachment. (File Photo)

Creston RCMP seek two suspects for dangerous operation of ATVs

On April 9, two people sped away from the police near Canyon Street and 16 Avenue North

The Creston RCMP are requesting assistance to identify two suspects involved in dangerous operation of motor vehicles and flight from police.

On April 9 at approximately 11:30 p.m, the RCMP received a report of two all-terrain vehicles (ATV) driving at high rates of speed in the area of Canyon Street and 16 Avenue North.

When police attempted a vehicle stop, they fled the scene at a high rate of speed. One ATV was red, the other was dark in colour with a bright headlamp.

To report any information on this incident, please contact Const. Curtis Davies of the Creston RCMP detachment at 250-428-9313.

ORV Regulations

Off-road vehicles (ORV) are designed for off-highway use only and does not meet safety standards for on-highway use.

In order to operate an off-road vehicle on Crown land and resource roads, the owner must have registration, a licence, a licence plate on display, and insurance. Helmets are also mandatory.

OVR operation on a highway is limited to these parameters:

• Perpendicular highway crossing at a controlled intersection (stop sign or traffic light)

• Being loaded/unloaded to or from another vehicle in a parking lot

• In accordance with a police operation permit

The RCMP has the ability to stop, inspect, and seize ORVs (when appropriate). Fines for violations are $230 for an unregistered ORV and $368 for careless operation or damage to property.

For more information on ORV regulations in B.C., click here.

Creston Valley

