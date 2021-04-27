Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston RCMP Report: Vehicle drives into Telus box causing power outages

On April 22, a vehicle that had accidently driven into a Telus power box on 16 Street caused service outages in town and extensive damage. RCMP are continuing the investigation.

The Creston RCMP received 60 calls for assistance from April 19 to April 25.

April 19

• Responded to multiple requests for assistance in relation to harassing communications, mental health act, threats and traffic related files.

April 20

• Responded to a hit-and-run in front of Dairy Queen, where a vehicle was attempting to make a turn and was struck from behind by a blue car. No licence plate was obtained and the RCMP are still searching for the suspect vehicle.

• Responded to multiple false business alarms in Crawford Bay, which were all directly related to a wind storm power outage.

• Responded to a mental health related call, involving a suicide attempt.

April 21

• Responded to Threats of a Justice Official. The RCMP are seeking charges against a Creston man who threatened harm to Justice related professionals.

• Responded to two domestic assault related files.

• Responded to a picnic table which was set on fire at the Creston Visitors Centre, which occurred in the early hours of April 21. Photographs of the suspects were obtained and RCMP are attempting to ID the suspects.

April 22

• Responded to a 911 call from a mother who stated that her adult son was intoxicated and causing problems in her residence. The man was arrested and taken to the Creston Detachment cell block.

• Responded to a report of a vehicle that had accidently driven into a Telus power box on 16 Street causing service outages in town and extensive damage. RCMP are continuing the investigation.

• Responded to a report of a missing adult male in the Creston area with mental health related issues. Police conducted an extensive search but were unable to locate him. On April 23, Police located the missing male in serious condition after a mental health related incident. EHS attended and rushed the male to the hospital. The male remains in the hospital in serious condition.

April 23

• Responded to a call in Crawford Bay after a man was stabbed. The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending. The victim’s injuries were addressed and he is recovering.

• Responded to numerous neighbour disputes and harassing communication files.

April 24

• Responded to a report of gunshots being fired in Erickson. The persons responsible for the gunshots was located, and RCMP confirmed that all laws and safety procedures were being adhered to with respect to firearms.

April 25

• Responded to two separate reports of sudden deaths. Both instances appeared to be males who died from natural causes. B.C. Coroner Service and G.F. Oliver funeral home provided assistance with both males.

– Information provided by Cpl. Evan Diachok

Creston Valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WildSafeBC: Springtime is Tick Time
Next story
School District 8 shuffles principals

Just Posted

Sacha Kalabis will take over as principal of Hume School next fall. File photo
School District 8 shuffles principals

L.V. Rogers will have a new principal next fall

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue Report: 12 incidents due to windstorm

On April 18, the CFR responded to a total of 12 incidents due to a wind storm. Trees had fallen and impacted power lines. Small fires spread due to the wind.

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP Report: Vehicle drives into Telus box causing power outages

On April 22, a vehicle that had accidently driven into a Telus power box on 16 Street caused service outages in town and extensive damage. RCMP are continuing the investigation.

It’s officially tick season, now that spring has arrived in the Kootenays. (Submitted by WildSafeBC)
WildSafeBC: Springtime is Tick Time

By Rosie Wijenberg, WildSafeBC community co-ordinator Spring has arrived in the Kootenays… Continue reading

Laurie Wilkie is one of the parents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 exposure at Rosemont Elementary. Her son, Edward, is one of the students who have tested positive. Photo: Tyler Harper
At Nelson’s Rosemont Elementary, parents grapple with rumours and COVID-19

A lack of information from Interior Health has meant families are left relying on each other

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A Canadian man is awaiting his next court date from across the border after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly trying to enter the U.S. in a kayak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta man accused of entering U.S. in kayak, running from border officer

Edmonton man arrested after an eight-kilometre chase

AP Hovasse has been planting flags in piles of dog poop around the Lower Mainland. (AP Hovasse photo)
B.C. man flagging dog-poop bags discarded along trails

AP Hovasse sticks miniature flags bearing angry message in bags left by irresponsible owners

Most Read