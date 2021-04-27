Creston RCMP Report: Vehicle drives into Telus box causing power outages

On April 22, a vehicle that had accidently driven into a Telus power box on 16 Street caused service outages in town and extensive damage. RCMP are continuing the investigation.

The Creston RCMP received 60 calls for assistance from April 19 to April 25.

April 19

• Responded to multiple requests for assistance in relation to harassing communications, mental health act, threats and traffic related files.

April 20

• Responded to a hit-and-run in front of Dairy Queen, where a vehicle was attempting to make a turn and was struck from behind by a blue car. No licence plate was obtained and the RCMP are still searching for the suspect vehicle.

• Responded to multiple false business alarms in Crawford Bay, which were all directly related to a wind storm power outage.

• Responded to a mental health related call, involving a suicide attempt.

April 21

• Responded to Threats of a Justice Official. The RCMP are seeking charges against a Creston man who threatened harm to Justice related professionals.

• Responded to two domestic assault related files.

• Responded to a picnic table which was set on fire at the Creston Visitors Centre, which occurred in the early hours of April 21. Photographs of the suspects were obtained and RCMP are attempting to ID the suspects.

April 22

• Responded to a 911 call from a mother who stated that her adult son was intoxicated and causing problems in her residence. The man was arrested and taken to the Creston Detachment cell block.

• Responded to a report of a vehicle that had accidently driven into a Telus power box on 16 Street causing service outages in town and extensive damage. RCMP are continuing the investigation.

• Responded to a report of a missing adult male in the Creston area with mental health related issues. Police conducted an extensive search but were unable to locate him. On April 23, Police located the missing male in serious condition after a mental health related incident. EHS attended and rushed the male to the hospital. The male remains in the hospital in serious condition.

April 23

• Responded to a call in Crawford Bay after a man was stabbed. The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending. The victim’s injuries were addressed and he is recovering.

• Responded to numerous neighbour disputes and harassing communication files.

April 24

• Responded to a report of gunshots being fired in Erickson. The persons responsible for the gunshots was located, and RCMP confirmed that all laws and safety procedures were being adhered to with respect to firearms.

April 25

• Responded to two separate reports of sudden deaths. Both instances appeared to be males who died from natural causes. B.C. Coroner Service and G.F. Oliver funeral home provided assistance with both males.

– Information provided by Cpl. Evan Diachok

