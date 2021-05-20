The Golden Centennaires was led by Clarence Lang in 1966. (Courtesy of Daniel V. Dempsey)

Creston pilot Clarence “CB” Lang remembered for incredible talent

In 1966, Lang was named squadron leader of the Golden Centennaires, which was formed to celebrate Canada’s 100th birthday

Recently in the House of Commons, Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison paid tribute to the memory of a local pilot.

Clarence “CB” Lang, born in 1937, moved to the area in 1949 where he was raised on a farm in Lister.

Clarence “CB” Lang. (Courtesy of Daniel V. Dempsey)

Clarence “CB” Lang. (Courtesy of Daniel V. Dempsey)

After his high school graduation in 1955, he took on his first job at the J.H. Huscroft Ltd. sawmill in Creston.

By chance, Lang was invited on his first flight with owner of the mill Ken Huscroft, who trained in the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) during the Second World War.

It only took one trip into the skies to discover his passion for flight. The following year, Lang joined the RCAF to become a pilot.

“In 1962, Clarence was chosen to fly in the difficult slot position with the famed Golden Hawks,” said Morrison.

“In 1966, he was named squadron leader of the Golden Centennaires, formed to celebrate Canada’s 100th birthday. They flew over 100 shows and were the only air force acrobatic unit to land and take off in formation. They were considered the best in the world.”

In fact, Neil Eddins, the commander of the American Thunderbirds, said in a letter that their demonstration at the Thunderbird Reunion in 1967 was “the finest exhibition of precision flying ever seen.”

In 1980, Lang retired as a colonel and moved back to Lister with his wife and three sons. He went into the dairy business with his brother, Alvin.

Sadly, he was soon diagnosed with cancer. Huscroft, who had given Lang his first airplane ride, also gave him his last, and flew him to the cancer clinic in Vancouver. Lang later died on April 22, 1984 at 47 years old.

His memory lives on, as he was well-loved by all who knew him. Huscroft’s son, John, said that Lang was a humble man who remembered everyone’s name and took the time to stop and ask about their day.

In tribute, Huscroft intends to bring a monument to Creston with one of the CT-114 Tutor planes used by the Golden Centennaires erected on a pedestal.

Huscroft purchased a Tutor from a private sale in Ontario. It has since been painted the iconic gold, red, and blue colours and is just waiting to be mounted.

On March 23, he presented his cause to the mayor and councillors at a town meeting. Council directed staff to explore locations within Creston for the monument. The options are to be brought forward at an upcoming Committee of the Whole meeting for Council’s consideration.

Huscroft wants to see the plane displayed in front of the Chamber of Commerce office with views of the valley engulfing it. He hopes to see it in place for when the Snowbirds fly over the beautiful Creston Valley one day.

READ MORE: Creston resident gains MP’s support on petition for high fuel prices

Creston Valley

 

Clarence “CB” Lang is pictured on the far left with his team. (Courtesy of Daniel V. Dempsey)

Clarence “CB” Lang is pictured on the far left with his team. (Courtesy of Daniel V. Dempsey)

Previous story
Online fundraiser to help supply 4 B.C. hospitals with a new ventilator

Just Posted

The Golden Centennaires was led by Clarence Lang in 1966. (Courtesy of Daniel V. Dempsey)
Creston pilot Clarence “CB” Lang remembered for incredible talent

In 1966, Lang was named squadron leader of the Golden Centennaires, which was formed to celebrate Canada’s 100th birthday

(Pixabay)
New 1-800 health-care number expanded to the East Kootenays

Residents can call the number to be connected to home and community care and chronic disease management services

Once travel restrictions lift and vaccines roll out, visitors will hopefully be welcomed back to Creston. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Tourism Society remains optimistic for the future

The Creston Valley Tourism Society remains optimistic about the industry in the… Continue reading

Gas prices in Creston have risen as high as 139.9 in recent weeks. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston resident gains MP’s support on petition for high fuel prices

“I just wanted the people of Creston to know that there’s someone fighting for this issue.”

Old growth in the Lardeau Valley. “There is basically nothing left like this anywhere, but most valley bottoms in the Kootenays were once like this,” says Rachel Holt of Veridian Ecological Consulting. Photo: Rachel Holt
Nelson scientists release maps of old growth forests, urge province to stop cutting

The report contains detailed maps of 2.6 per cent of the forested land in B.C.

The goats of Vahana Nature Restoration were fighting and feasting on weeds at Cranbrook’s Idlewild Park, Thursday, May 20. (Barry Coulter photo)
VIDEO: Goats tackle weeds at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook

A “new, ancient” technology is helping out in the fight against invasive plants

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. Statistics Canada is reminding people to fill out this year’s census to avoid getting a visit at their door during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Statistics Canada reminds people to fill out 2021 census, may follow up in person

Statistics Canada says enumerators will not go inside anyone’s home because of the health risk

Omar Alghabra attends a news conference, Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Alghabra says he cannot yet commit to a date — or COVID-19 vaccination benchmarks — for when so-called vaccine passports will allow Canada to wind down quarantines and open its borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Too early to set a date on loosening travel restrictions: Canada’s transport minister

Omar Alghabra says country still waiting on public health advice and evidence for vaccine passports

Most Read