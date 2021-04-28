PAWS adopted out 108 cats in 2020. (File photo from flickr.com)

Creston PAWS Report: 108 cats, 7 dogs, and 3 rabbits adopted by ‘furever’ homes

The past year has been a rewarding year for PAWS caring for animals in need

A Year in Review

For 2020, Creston Pet Adoption and Welfare Society (PAWS) is proud to say that a total of 108 cats, seven dogs, and three rabbits were adopted out to “furever” homes. Their doors remained open throughout the pandemic (albeit by appointment only) to continue to serve the animals in the community.

While most homes for PAWS pets were found in Creston and area, some found furever homes in Cranbrook, Invermere, Salmo, Castlegar, Trail, Rossland, Nelson, and as far away as Calgary and Vancouver Island. PAWS wishes to sincerely thank everyone who gave a PAWS pet their “furever” home.

PAWS continues to promote spay and neuter programs as the key to a healthy and manageable pet population. In 2020, PAWS spayed AND neutered over 58 pets, which is a big number that translates into preventing many unplanned litters.

Cat Tales

In 2020, PAWS helped 160 cats. Some were strays that we united with their owners, others were abandoned, and some never had a home but were socialized by people who provided them with basic food and shelter. A few had serious health issues and couldn’t be saved. These pets crossed the Rainbow Bridge feeling safe and knowing a tender touch.

Wonderful foster families in the community looked after many of these cats until they could be brought to the shelter, once there was room.

PAWS began working on plans to renovate the Cat Pad area to accommodate more cats. Every spring, there is an influx of pregnant moms and litters of kittens. Expanding the Intake Room will allow PAWS to take in more cats in need.

The renovations will allow potential adopters to view all the felines up for adoption in one room, which will improve the meet-and-greet experience between felines and their potential adopters. Cats not yet ready for adoption will also have their own space. Through fundraising efforts, the goal is to have the Cat Pad finished in 2021.

Dog Tales

Seven dogs were adopted by their “furever” homes in 2020.

PAWS is also proud to say they helped over 50 dogs find their way back home to their owners. Most of these dogs got themselves lost on a walk, bolted away from their owner, or were frightened during a thunderstorm or by loud noises like fireworks. There are always caring people in Creston and area who find the dogs, post them on local social media, and advise PAWS in case an owner can’t be found, or if they’re not able to care for the dog until the owner is found.

The reunion was quick when the dog’s collar had a microchip or up-to-date ID and contact information. However, all too often this wasn’t the case, and it took time and effort to locate the owner. PAWS is pleased to continue to play a central role reuniting lost dogs and their owners.

Rabbit Tales

The three rabbits in care during 2020 are enjoying their new “furever” homes. As pets, rabbits are wonderful. When rabbits become strays, they usually become pests. Instead of releasing rabbits, residents can surrender them to PAWS or get help with re-homing.

Volunteers and Local Businesses

This past year has been a rewarding year for PAWS for looking after animals in need. It was made possible only because of our cadre of dedicated and caring volunteers. They’ve been able to care for our PAWS pets because of the wonderfully generous and supportive residents in the Creston area and beyond.

A huge thank you to the amazing businesses in this community and Juice FM. They continue to support PAWS in countless ways.

Information provided by Debby Crane, president of PAWS

Most Read