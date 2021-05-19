This year Easter Seals is offering a number of different camp options for persons with disabilities from ages 6 to 49 years. (Photo courtesy of Easter Seals)

This year Easter Seals is offering a number of different camp options for persons with disabilities from ages 6 to 49 years. (Photo courtesy of Easter Seals)

Creston Lions Club to host 50/50 raffle for Easter Seals Camps

The winning ticket will be drawn at noon on June 1, live on the Easter Seals BC/Yukon Facebook page

Submitted for the Advance

The Creston Lions Club is selling 50/50 online raffle tickets to send kids and adults with disabilities to Easter Seals Camps both in person and online this summer.

“Raising funds for our community has been hard this past year due to the pandemic,” said Ingrid Voigt, Creston Lions Club President. “So we’re excited to join this virtual fundraiser and help raise funds for one of our club projects – the kids of Easter Seals Camps.”

With every ticket purchased, funding will ensure campers receive the onsite support they need, receive healthy meals and snacks, and have access, equipment and supplies for a full camp program whether it’s in person or virtually at home.

“Easter Seals Camps provide a lot of fun and skills to campers with disabilities. There are three physical camps for kids and adults with disabilities across the province, and for the second year, week-long virtual camps,” said Voigt. “And they also provide a critical opportunity to address isolation and socialization, especially following this year’s pandemic when so many programs and supportive services shut down.”

Raffle tickets are on sale for three for $10, 15 for $20, 35 for $40, and 100 for $100, and will be available for purchase until midnight May 31 at www.eastersealsbcy.rafflenexus.com/a/crestonlions.

This year Easter Seals is offering a number of different camp options for persons with disabilities from ages six to 49 : weekend Family Camps at Camp Squamish, Camp Shawnigan and Camp Winfield, City Adventure Day Camps in Vancouver, Victoria & Kelowna, an Outdoor Adventure Day Camp at Camp Winfield, and seven weeks of online Virtual Camps.

Get your 50/50 ticket today and help give those with disabilities a bit of joy this summer.

To purchase a ticket, you must be 19 years of age or older and a resident of British Columbia. The winning ticket will be drawn at noon on June 1, live on the Easter Seals BC/Yukon Facebook page.

Creston ValleyLions Club

Previous story
New leader at College of the Rockies’ Creston campus

Just Posted

This year Easter Seals is offering a number of different camp options for persons with disabilities from ages 6 to 49 years. (Photo courtesy of Easter Seals)
Creston Lions Club to host 50/50 raffle for Easter Seals Camps

The winning ticket will be drawn at noon on June 1, live on the Easter Seals BC/Yukon Facebook page

(College of the Rockies file photo)
New leader at College of the Rockies’ Creston campus

Morgan Gauthier has stepped into the role as of May 3

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To reduce long lines and wait times the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at the neighbourhood clinic on both Monday and Tuesday will receive wristbands and a same-day appointment. The effort is in addition to the provincial vaccination plan which is now open for bookings to anyone who is 18 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The province, in total, recorded 411 new cases showing a downtrend of new infections

Poet Carla Funk will present a workshop at this year’s Elephant Mountain Literary Festival. Photo: Submitted
Elephant Mountain Literary Festival celebrates 10 years

Online event in July will feature a star-studded line-up

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers attack a hillside fire from top to bottom Tuesday, May 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Brushfire erupts at rural West Kootenay home

No one was hurt in the fire, according to Grand Forks/Fire Rescue

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

The leucistic crab found off the coast of Sooke. (Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea/Twitter)
White crab found off Vancouver Island is never seen in Canada

The odds of the crab’s random leucism mutation are as low as one in six million

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas are eaten by humans in many countries.

Basketball nets have been removed at a school closed due to COVID-19 in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Advocates are mounting a campaign to declare a crisis among Canadian youth as children’s hospitals report a staggering rise in the demand for mental health services during the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates say Canada’s youth mental health crisis has ‘life and death’ stakes

#CodePink campaign urges action to combat the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on youth

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The U.S. border agency says it does not consider COVID-19 vaccinations essential for entry purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya
U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry

American definition of ‘essential travel’ differing from Canadian

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

A cook prepares a poutine at La Banquise restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Quebec dairy industry trying to get a protected trademark for the popular Quebecois dish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status

National strategy could help fries-and-gravy concoction become trendy ‘like sushi or tacos’

Most Read