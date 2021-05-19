Creston Lions Club to host 50/50 raffle for Easter Seals Camps

The winning ticket will be drawn at noon on June 1, live on the Easter Seals BC/Yukon Facebook page

Submitted for the Advance

The Creston Lions Club is selling 50/50 online raffle tickets to send kids and adults with disabilities to Easter Seals Camps both in person and online this summer.

“Raising funds for our community has been hard this past year due to the pandemic,” said Ingrid Voigt, Creston Lions Club President. “So we’re excited to join this virtual fundraiser and help raise funds for one of our club projects – the kids of Easter Seals Camps.”

With every ticket purchased, funding will ensure campers receive the onsite support they need, receive healthy meals and snacks, and have access, equipment and supplies for a full camp program whether it’s in person or virtually at home.

“Easter Seals Camps provide a lot of fun and skills to campers with disabilities. There are three physical camps for kids and adults with disabilities across the province, and for the second year, week-long virtual camps,” said Voigt. “And they also provide a critical opportunity to address isolation and socialization, especially following this year’s pandemic when so many programs and supportive services shut down.”

Raffle tickets are on sale for three for $10, 15 for $20, 35 for $40, and 100 for $100, and will be available for purchase until midnight May 31 at www.eastersealsbcy.rafflenexus.com/a/crestonlions.

This year Easter Seals is offering a number of different camp options for persons with disabilities from ages six to 49 : weekend Family Camps at Camp Squamish, Camp Shawnigan and Camp Winfield, City Adventure Day Camps in Vancouver, Victoria & Kelowna, an Outdoor Adventure Day Camp at Camp Winfield, and seven weeks of online Virtual Camps.

Get your 50/50 ticket today and help give those with disabilities a bit of joy this summer.

To purchase a ticket, you must be 19 years of age or older and a resident of British Columbia. The winning ticket will be drawn at noon on June 1, live on the Easter Seals BC/Yukon Facebook page.

Creston ValleyLions Club