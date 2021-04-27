Creston Fire Rescue Report: 12 incidents due to windstorm

On April 18, the CFR responded to a total of 12 incidents due to a wind storm. Trees had fallen and impacted power lines. Small fires spread due to the wind.

National Volunteer Week (April 18 to 24)

• Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) said thank you to all of the firefighters that dedicate many hours to providing public service, education, and training to protect and serve the community.

April 18

• Starting at 4 p.m., the CFR responded to a total of 12 incidents due to a wind storm. Trees had fallen and impacted power lines, which caused small fires to spread due to the wind.

April 19

• At 11 p.m., the CFR was dispatched to Vancouver Street for a carbon monoxide/smoke alarm activation. Firefighters arrived on scene to check the building for any signs of smoke or fire and used a gas monitoring device to check for carbon monoxide levels. It was determined to be a false activation due to a faulty battery installation.

April 20

• At 4:10 p.m., CFR attended a large wildland fire approximately 5 kilometress up Duck Creek Forest Service Road. The fire was located outside the fire protection area. However, with the close proximity to the Wynndel area, crews responded under a mutual aid agreement with B.C. Wildfire. Firefighters were on scene until sundown.

• At 5:20 p.m., CFR was dispatched to Lakeview Arrow Creek Road area for a report of a wildland fire. Fire crews arrived on scene to a small fire in the grass. A resident was utilizing a garden hose to extinguish and cool the area. Fire control was gained by the resident and no action taken by fire department. Please check the B.C. Venting Index prior to burning, and be mindful of windy conditions.

April 21

• At 8:30 a.m., CFR was dispatched to 9 Avenue for a commercial fire alarm. The alarm company called to confirm false alarm, so firefighters stood down.

• At 9:40 a.m., CFR was dispatched to Canyon Street area for commercial fire alarms. The contractor on-site confirmed false alarm, so firefighters stood down.

April 22

• At 10 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Dogwood Street for medical aid. Firefighters provided patient care until B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) paramedics arrived. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care and packaging for transport.

April 24

• At 8:40 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Dogwood Street for medical Aid. Firefighters assisted BCEHS paramedics with patient care.

April 25

• CFR was dispatched to Hillside Street for a fire alarm. Crews arrived on scene and confirmed the alarm was due to cooking. The resident removed the material from the stove top to mitigate. There was no fire extension and smoke was contained to the unit.

• At 12:30 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Dugan Street for an assist for entry. Paramedics gained entry and firefighters assisted in patient care.

• At 1:40 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Nicks Island Road for a power pole on fire. Crews arrived on scene and assisted Fortis Electric.

– Information provided by Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page

Creston Valley